Search

18/11/2021

Healthy Living: Do you have seasonal affective disorder?

Healthy Living: Do you have seasonal affective disorder?

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a form of depression that is estimated to affect approximately one in 15 people between September and April

Reporter:

Eva Hill Hamilton

The cold weather is delayed a few weeks, but the winter is soon upon us. I've yet to meet one person, who likes short wet days with long dark evenings, but it affects some people more than others who suffer with a condition called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).
In fact, SAD affects about 10 percent of the population, more women than men. Do you feel like crawling into bed, hibernating for a few months like bears? It's time to shake the winter blues and burst your cells into energy!
The right nutrients and good digestion are the base stones of vitality and disease prevention. So, if you have any digestive discomfort, do something about it because if you don't digest your food well, no matter how good your diet is, you won't get the full benefits. Chewing your food and eating in a calm environment sound too simple and unimportant, but it is crucial for absorption and preventing sluggishness.
Now that you are absorbing better, let's look at what you could eat to get you really energized. Choose easily digestible, warming foods such as light porridge with some Christmas spices, stewed apple (you can make it the night before) and some nut butter to keep you going for longer and help to regulate your bowels. Gently spiced soups and bean-vegetable stews or curries are great options for most days. Try to eat the rainbow when it comes to vegetables and aim for 6 portions a day.
Keep the meat consumption low and opt for fish at least three times a week. Protein is very important to keep the blood sugar levels balanced and that is the secret to long lasting energy. Eggs are the perfect protein source - taking you are not allergic to them; boil or poach them rather than frying to keep their nutrition values. Include protein in your snacks also to slow down the absorption of sugars and keep you energized longer. Fresh fruits with nuts are the best options, or vegetable crudités with hummus.
Complex carbohydrates (wholegrain / wholemeal) are important for energy, not just because they supply fuel in the form of glucose, but jam packed with energy nutrients, like B vitamins, Chromium and Magnesium.
The secret is in the variety! Don’t stick to wheat and oats all the time, experiment with gluten free and ancient grains! If bread, then opt for real sourdough.
Essential fats (Omega oils from fish and seeds, olive oil, avocado) are crucially important for your brain, happy hormone production - hence your mood. A bit of liquid sunshine - Vitamin D3 can also help to elevate the mood in winter months. A good quality cod liver oil will supply you with both, and additional Vitamin A to support your mucosal immunity. Herbal adaptogens are of great help, including Ashwagandha, Schisandra berries, Rhodiola or Siberian ginseng. Make sure you check for contraindications with your health care professional if you take any prescription medications!

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media