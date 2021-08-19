Healthy Living: Hormone troubles

MOOD swings, sugar cravings, emotional hypersensitivity… a woman’s prerogative? Or just your hormones… A woman’s body is ruled by hormones - all through her cycle. Follicle stimulating, Luteinising hormones, Estrogen and Progesterone - the main hormones that create and mature an egg each month, making you able to give life. But this cycle should really pass by nearly unnoticeable. A bit more adventurous around ovulation, and a bit more introverted during menses - but nothing major.

If you struggle with painful, heavy periods, bloating, headaches / migraines, terrible premenstrual tension with mood swings, cry for no reason; you may have hormonal imbalances – namely, your Estrogen to Progesterone ratio is unbalanced. It is very easy to get to the stage of estrogen dominance. Beside the ovaries our fat cells create Estrogen as well - therefore the more fat cells you have, the more likely you are Estrogen dominant; while Progesterone is really only produced by the sack called Corpus Luteum that the matured egg has left in the ovary after ovulation.

The health of that Corpus Luteum determines the amount of progesterone produced that month - and because an egg is maturing for three months, you have three months of good or bad nutrition to affect its health. It needs a good amount of Vitamin C, B6, Vitamin A and Zinc for its proper structure that needs to be supplied from your diet. A small amount of Progesterone is produced in the Adrenal glands also, but if we have to deal with any bit of stress, chances are it is converted to stress hormones, helping our body cope.

Good amount of Progesterone is necessary not only to keep our moods steady and our periods nearly joyous, but it is required to keep the fertilised egg in the uterus for the first few weeks, until the placenta is formed and take that job over. Low progesterone levels and estrogen dominance are therefore behind a lot of miscarriages.

The liver is the centre for hormone balance, it makes up and breaks down hormones and excrete excess into the bile that is ready to leave our body. However, in case of slow bowel movements (constipation) - these hormones can be reabsorbed, dosing our body with excess. Chemicals in water, inorganic foods and in cosmetic products which you absorb very fast through your skin can also have a strong estrogenic effect on your body, hence they’re called Xenoestrogens, disrupting the sensitive balance.

Therefore, eating organic foods, drinking filtered water and using all natural cosmetics and household cleaning products are really the best ways to lessen estrogen dominance. A wholesome diet supplying the necessary nutrients and supporting liver function to get rid of the excess can help the body get back to homeostasis.

If nutrient absorption is compromised by digestive disorders or food allergies and altered bowel flora contributes to the reabsorption of excess estrogen, it will naturally result in imbalances and a very uncomfortable period time. It’s up to you, not up to your hormones.