Boil Water Notice issued for communities on Limerick/Tipperary border

THOUSANDS of people living close to the Limerick/Tipperary border are being advised that a Boil Water Notice has been put in place on the public supply.

Irish Water has announced that following consultation with the Health Service Executive and Tipperary County Council, a notie has been issued for areas which are supplied by the Newport Public Water Supply.

A spokesperson confirmed the population impacted is around 7,321 people.

The notice, which takes immediate effect, has been issued because of operational issues at the plant which have resulted in elevated turbidity. The areas affected include Newport, Birdhill, Ballina, Gortybrigane, Ballinahinch, Killoscully and surrounding areas.

Experts from Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are assessing the situation with a view to having the notice lifted as quickly and safely as possible.

In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

Colin Cunningham of Irish Water, commented: “We are working closely with Tipperary County Council to restore drinking water quality for all impacted customers. We will monitor the supply over the coming days and will seek to lift the notice in consultation with the HSE as quickly as it is safe to do so.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will be contacted directly about this notice.

Water must be boiled for the following purposes.

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

Brushing of teeth

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.