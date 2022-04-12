Latest Covid figures released by the Department of Health

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,749 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Yesterday, there were 1,715 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.
In addition, on Monday 11 April, 3,012 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
As of 8am today, 1,004 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 53 are in ICU.
Yesterday, 1,081 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 55 are in ICU.
