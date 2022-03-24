Almost all scheduled care cancelled at University Hospital Limerick due to Covid surge

UHL has moved to its highest level of escalation
THE UL Hospitals Group has announced that almost all elective activity at University Hospital Limerick is being deferred with immediate effect in response to a sustained surge in emergency presentations and a significant increase in Covid-19 activity.
Outpatient appointments, elective surgery and diagnostic investigations have all been impacted by the decision which was confirmed last evening.
"UHL has this Wednesday moved to its highest level of escalation, meaning emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients is being prioritised," said a spokesperson who added that services at Ennis Hospital, Nenagh Hospital, University Maternity Hospital Limerick, Croom Orthopaedic Hospital and St John’s Hospital are largely unaffected.
"We sincerely regret this significant reduction in service at University Hospital Limerick, which is necessary to prioritise emergency and time-critical care. Affected patients will be contacted as soon as possible to reschedule their appointments and procedures," said the spokesperson.
The Emergency Department at UHL remains open 24-7 for emergency cases and emergency and trauma surgery is continuing.
In addition to the deferral of elective procedures, a visiting ban remains in place at UHL with limited exceptions.
