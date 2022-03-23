More than 20,000 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed for second consecutive day

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released
MORE THAN 20,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Ireland for the second day in a row.
According to figures, published this Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Health has been notified of an additional 7,038 PCR-confirmed cases of the disease along with 14,060 positive antigen tests - details of which have been uploaded via the HSE online portal.
This compares to the 7,729 PCR-confirmed cases which were were reported on Tuesday along with 15,973 positive antigen tests. On Monday, 4,024 PCR-confirmed cases were reported by the Department along with 10,631 positive antigen tests.
Separately, the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals has risen slightly over the past 24 hours while the number of patients in ICU has declined.
As of 8am this Wednesday, there were 1,395 patients in hospital with 55 in ICU. At the same time on Tuesday, there were 1,338 patients in hospital with 61 in ICU.
