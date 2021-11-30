Search

30 Nov 2021

New app to improve visitor access at Limerick hospitals

Bernadette Murphy, Director of Nursing, Perioperative Directorate, UL Hospitals Group

A NEW app has been launched which will facilitate easier visitor access to public hospitals across the region.

The Visitor Booking App, which is being rolled out by the UL Hospitals Group, has been launched initially at St John's Hospital, Croom Orthopaedic Hospital and in both Ennis and Nenagh.

It will be rolled out at University Hospital Limerick and University Maternity Hospital Limerick in the coming months.

With immediate effect, inpatients will be asked to nominate their visitors, support persons or partners, and this information will recorded on UL Hospitals' Integrated Patient Management System.  

When this information is entered, the nominated persons will be able to book their visit on the Visitor Booking App, which can be accessed from a range of devices, including desktop PC, laptop, tablet or smartphone - click here.

Commenting on the initiative, project lead, Bernadette Murphy, said: “While Covid-19 continues to present challenges in healthcare settings, we recognise the importance of visiting and support for our inpatients, and for their loved ones. We have worked with the Limerick-based company Ingenium to develop an app that will make this entire visiting and access process much easier for everyone in the busy hospital environment.”

Ms Murphy added that technology has been used in a positive way throughout the pandemic, to help inpatients maintain connections with their families and loved ones.

"This Visitor Booking App is the latest example of this, simplifying the manual processes that we have put in place for inpatients and their loved ones during the pandemic,” she said.

Because of Covid-19, visits will still be limited to one person per time slot and people are  being asked to limit their visits to 30 minutes where possible.

In addition to completing the Covid-19 questionnaire on the app, anyone accessing hospitals will be temperature-checked at the entrance, and asked to wear a face-mask or visor, and observe good hand hygiene.

In accordance with recent guidance, all nominated persons and visitors will also be required to produce an EU Digital Covid Certificate or HSE Covid-19 Vaccination Record, or other proof of immunity, before access to hospital sites. 

Above all, anyone who is unwell, and in particular those who have any symptoms of Covid-19 should not arrange a visit or access the hospital.

UL Hospitals says any data which is entered on the Visitor Booking App will be processed only for the purpose of booking a visit to see an inpatient, or support a woman who is accessing our maternity services.

The name and mobile phone number of the visitor will be deleted permanently from the App 16 days after his or her last visit.

The data will only be retained to verify visits and for contact tracing purposes, if required. 

