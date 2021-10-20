Outpatient appointments and elective surgeries to resume at Limerick hospitals

THE UL Hospitals Group has announced that all outpatient clinics and elective surgery at University Hospital Limerick and St John’s Hospital will resume from tomorrow morning.

Non-urgent activity at the hospitals, scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and today, was deferred in order to assist with patient flow as UHL due to the numbers attending the emergency department and increasing numbers of Covid-positive patients.

UL Hospitals says anyone who has an appointment in the Outpatients Department at UHL, or for elective surgery at UHL or St John’s Hospital, should attend as scheduled.

A spokesperson confirmed it is working to reschedule, at the earliest opportunity, all patients who were impacted by this week’s temporary closures.

"While the decision to cancel the activity this week was taken in the interests of the safety of patients and staff in both hospitals, the Group regrets and apologises for the impact the deferrals will have had on patients and their families and loved ones this week," they said.

UHL continues to manage an extraordinarily high level of emergency presentations, and UL Hospitals has renewed its appeal to the public to consider all available care options before presenting a the hospital.

Separately, the visiting restrictions introduced at UHL last month in response to a Covid-19 outbreak, remain in place for now.

As of this Wednesday, there are 43 Covid-positive patients in the hospital, of which eight are in critical care, either in our Intensive Care or High Dependency Units.