Search

12/10/2021

Healthcare staff in Limerick urged to get the flu jab this winter

Healthcare staff in Limerick urged to get the flu jab this winter

Anne Ryan, HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and Suzanne Dunne, UL Hospitals Group at the launch of the staff vaccination campaign

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

HEALTHCARE workers in Limerick and across the Mid West are being urged to get the flu vaccine this winter.

The UL Hospitals Group and HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare have launched their Staff Flu Vaccination Campaign, emphasising the continued importance of immunisation against flu in the COVID-19 era, as well as helping UNICEF to fight polio in the developing world.

As part of this year's campaign, for every healthcare worker who gets the Flu Vaccine, UL Hospitals and HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare will ensure three children each receive the required four doses of vaccines to ensure they are fully immunised against polio.

Suzanne Dunne, Head of Strategy at UL Hospitals is urging all staff to embrace the vaccination campaign as enthusiastically as they did last year.

“This Winter it is so important to get vaccinated in order to build a robust immune defence in our hospitals and communities against the threat of dual Covid/influenza infection. If all our staff get their flu vaccine, collectively we will ensure that up to 19,000 vulnerable children are fully vaccinated against polio in the developing world. So get vaccinated, not just for you, your patients and your family, but also to make an impact for some of the most vulnerable groups in the international community,” she said.

Anne Ryan, Head of Service, Health & Wellbeing, HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare added: “We’re encouraging all HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare staff to get the flu vaccine to protect themselves and the people they care for in their jobs and their families. This is particularly important as we continue to work in a community where Covid-19 prevalence is relatively high."

Dr Rose Fitzgerald, Specialist in Public Health Medicine at Public Health Mid-West, is supporting the call for healthcare workers to get vaccinated against flu.

“Flu is a highly infectious illness that affects all age groups and may result in serious disease with poor outcomes for our most vulnerable, particularly the elderly and those with weak immune systems. Although flu did not circulate widely in the Mid-West last year, it is possible we could have a severe flu season in the coming months, as witnessed in recent years before the Covid-19 pandemic," she said.

"As Covid-19 restrictions ease at the end of this month, we expect a considerable increase in social activity with reduced mask-wearing and less social distancing in many indoor settings. Additionally, because we did not experience the flu last year, it is possible that the population may have less immunity against flu this coming season. This is something we may have to be more conscious of. The flu vaccine is safe, and effective in reducing the risk of serious infection," added Dr Fitzgerald.

Healthcare workers and members of the public are also being urged to be extra vigilant of misinformation and disinformation on social media, and to follow trusted sources, such as the mainstream media and hse.ie if they wish to learn more about the flu and the available vaccines this season.

This year’s Flu Vaccination Clinics are running in the Mid-West COVID-19 Vaccination Centres in Limerick, Ennis and Nenagh, along with a number of pop-up clinics that will be organised in our hospital sites.

Additional Covid vaccine dose to be offered to people in Limerick with weakened immune systems

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media