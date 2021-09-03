Batches of tea recalled by retailer due to elevated levels of psychoactive compound
Batches of a herbal tea and and a hemp seed oil have been recalled due to elevated levels of the psychoactive compound THC.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued a Category 1 Food Alert in relation to the products.
Batches of Mogota Hemp Tea and all batches of Vita D’or Bio Organic Hemp Seed Oil are being recalled due to elevated levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Lidl stores supplied with the implicated batches.
The affected batches are:
