25/08/2021

More walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics announced for Limerick

There will be walk-in clinics at the Limerick Racecourse this weekend

A SERIES of walk-in vaccination clinics for adults and children aged over 12 are to be held in Limerick this weekend.

Clinics for both the first and second dose of the Pfizer jab, and the second dose only of Astra Zeneca and Moderna will take place from Friday, August 27 to Sunday, August 29.

Walk-ins at the Limerick Racecourse will take place as follows:

Friday August 27, Pfizer dose 1 and 2 4pm to 7pm

Saturday, August 28, Pfizer dose 1 and 2 8.15am to 7pm

Sunday, August 29, Pfizer dose 1 and 2 9am to 4pm

Sunday, August 29, Moderna dose 2, 8.15am to 12.30pm

Sunday, August 29, AstraZeneca dose 2, 1.30pm to 4.30pm

Anyone attending for their second dose is asked to bring their vaccine record card with them.

They are also asked to note that with the Pfizer vaccine, a minimum of 21 days must have elapsed since the first dose before a second can be administered.

The second dose of Moderns must be given at least 28 days after the first.

Those who wish to attend the clinics do not require an appointment, and do not need to register in advance on the national vaccine registration portal. Please note that children under 16 years must be accompanied to the centre by a parent or guardian. 

For identification purposes, anyone attending these clinics for a vaccine should bring with them their birth certificate, or a photo ID.

Those with queries may contact the local HSE approved helpline number on 087-9681240.

Outside of these walk-in clinics, parents or guardians of children aged 12 to 15 can continue to register children on the HSE website via https://vaccine.hse.ie/#register

More than 300,000 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to date by the UL Hospitals Group vaccination teams.

Last week, to close of business on Sunday August 22, a total of 12,883 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were dispensed across the vaccination centres at Limerick Racecourse, Ennis and Nenagh.

This brings to 327,425 the total vaccinations delivered under the UL Hospitals Group vaccination programme, which began on January 4.

