17/08/2021

UL Hospitals Group appoints first Professor of Radiology

UL Hospitals Group appoints first Professor of Radiology

Professor Jennifer Ní Mhuircheartaigh's

THE UL Hospitals Group has announced the appointment of its first Professor of Radiology.

 
Professor Jennifer Ní Mhuircheartaigh's role is a dual position that will see her working both as a clinical radiologist in University Hospital Limerick as well as Chair of Radiology at the UL School of Medicine.
 
She has just returned to Ireland after just over a decade in the United States, where she also most recently worked at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Boston, a teaching hospital of the prestigious Harvard Medical School.
 
During her time at BIDMC Boston, Prof Ní Mhuircheartaigh completed fellowships in abdominal imaging, interventional radiology, MRI and musculoskeletal radiology.
 
A native of Barna, County Galway, Prof Ní Mhuircheartaigh worked as an attending consultant at BIDMC Boston from 2014-2021, and was an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School from 2018.
 
She graduated from NUI Galway in 2001 with a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery and Bachelor of Obstetrics (MB Bch BAO).
 
She then completed specialist registrar (SpR) training in radiology at Galway University Hospitals from 2006-10, and was awarded her MD from NUI Galway in 2012.
 
Prof Ní Mhuircheartaigh has received multiple faculty awards for teaching at BIDMC Boston, and she also has an extensive range of research interests, including bone tumour imaging, musculoskeletal interventions, and advanced liver imaging.
 
A keen tennis player, Prof Ní Mhuircheartaigh says she is delighted to be starting the next chapter of her career in such a sports-friendly community as Limerick city.
 
“Following ten years spent working at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, I am delighted to return to Ireland to take up this dual appointment at UHL and UL.  I am excited by the opportunity to integrate what I have learned during my time in the US into both clinical practice and medical education at UHL and UL, thereby contributing to the continued development and enhanced recognition, both national and international, of both of these institutions.”
 
The appointment brings to 15.25 whole-time equivalent consultant radiologists working in the Department of Radiology at UL Hospitals Group.

The department provides multi-disciplinary team meetings, CT, MRI, nuclear medicine, mammography, fluoroscopy, ultrasound, general radiography and interventional radiology for both adults and paediatric patients.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr Tim Scanlon, Consultant Radiologist and Clinical Director Diagnostics at UL Hospitals Group, said: "We are delighted to welcome the foundation Chair of Radiology to UL Hospitals Group. This will hugely benefit University of Limerick and our hospitals symbiotically".

