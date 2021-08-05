Home care provider to create 50 new jobs in Limerick and Clare

Home Instead, Ireland’s largest private provider of home care services has announced it is to create 50 new jobs across its Limerick and Clare offices.

The care company, which already employs around 4,000 people across the country, is seeking to recruit 1,000 additional caregivers nationwide

Home Instead delivers a range of relationship-based non-medical care services to almost 7,000 elderly people across every county in Ireland and the company has been building its caregiving team over the past 12 months, with 1,000 new roles also announced in 2020.

The increasing demand for caregiving of older people represents a challenge never before experienced, with the global population aged 65 and older set to more than double by 2050.

Commenting on the announcement, Liam Toland, Owner and Manager Director of Home Instead in Limerick and Clare said:

“The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the vital support that caregivers provide to their clients and the link they provided to the outside world to those they were caring for. We’re tremendously proud of our caregiving team, and the work that they do to keep older people safe and well. We know that where possible older people want to continue living independent lives in their own homes and in their own communities."

Chief Operating Officer of Home Instead, Shane Jennings added:

“The number of people over the age of 65 in Ireland is expected to reach 1.4 million by 2040, with even greater growth expected in the population aged 80 and over. This change has the potential for the biggest impact on health services overall. As life expectancy increases in Ireland, so too does the need for quality home care – and quality home carers, the new jobs we are creating will help us to build our caregiving workforce of the future, and is also testament to the hard work of our Caregivers and teams in Clare and Limerick and in our 25 offices around the country.”

