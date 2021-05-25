UL Hospitals Group issues update on services following HSE cyber attack

PATIENTS due to attend clinics across the UL Hospitals Group are being reminded they should not attend unless contacted directly about their appointment

Services across UL Hospitals Group, including scheduled care across the Group’s six hospital sites, continues to be adversely impacted by the cyber-attack on HSE IT systems.

All outpatient clinics, including paediatric outpatient appointments, are cancelled until further notice.

A spokesperson confirmed this Tuesday evening that all elective inpatient and day case procedures have also been cancelled, with the exception of time-critical cases. Those patients will be contacted directly in advance of their procedures.

Patients whose urgent appointments are going ahead should bring with them any hospital records, documentation, medication details, or appointment letters that have their healthcare record numbers: this will assist staff with charting and tracking their treatment at this time.

Other cancellations include endoscopy services and all diagnostics, including X-Ray, CT scans, MRI appointments and cardiac investigations.

All routine cancer review appointments at the Mid-Western Cancer Centre are also cancelled until further notice and anyone scheduled for an urgent review appointment for haematology or oncology should contact (061) 482900 for further information.

Only urgent and time-sensitive colposcopy appointments are going ahead at University Maternity Hospital Limerick (UMHL).

Updates on service disruptions will be posted to the HSE Service Disruption Website and on Twitter - @ulhospitals and @hselive.