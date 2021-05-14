REVEALED: Incidence rate of Covid-19 rises above 200 in Limerick City East

THE 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Limerick City East local electoral area has risen above 200 (per 100,000 population) following the third consecutive weekly increase.

New figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows there were 72 confirmed cases of the disease between April 27 and May 10 - the highest for any area in Limerick.

As of Monday, the incidence rate in Limerick City East was 203.7 - significantly above the national rate of 128.1 and the overall rate for Limerick of 109.3. On April 19, the incidence rate in Limerick City East was 62.2.

Elsewhere, there has been an increase in the incidence rate in the Cappamore/Kilmallock Municipal District for the first time in two months.

According to the latest data, there were 10 confirmed cases of the disease reported between April 27 and May 10- the highest number of new cases for any two week period since early April.

On a positive note, the incidence rate has dropped in the remaining four LEAs in Limerick with the biggest reduction being recorded in the Newcastle West Municipal District.

____________________

Latest case numbers for Limerick (April 27 - May 10)

Limerick City East

203.7 (72 new cases)

Limerick City North

190.1 (66 new cases)

Limerick City West

111.8 (39 new cases)

Newcastle West

32.8 (9 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

32.5 (9 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

28.7 (10 new cases)

Last night, 15 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick by the National Public Health Emergency Team.