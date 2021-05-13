BREAKING: Slight drop in Covid-19 cases in Limerick

THERE are 15 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick this Thursday evening. A total of 16 cases were reported in Limerick on Wednesday evening.

There has been no additional deaths related to the virus in the state according to the latest figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

As of midnight, Wednesday, the HPSC has been notified of 456 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

233 are men / 223 are women

81% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 27 years old

189 in Dublin, 52 in Cork, 49 in Donegal, 39 in Kildare, 17 in Galway and the remaining 110 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 111 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday 11th May, 1,922,913 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,408,105 people have received their first dose

514,808 people have received their second dose



Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said: “Our key objective remains to follow the public health advice in our daily activities as we continue to chart our way through this pandemic.

“I would encourage people who have been vaccinated, to safely resume your lives, mindful of the guidelines. For those awaiting vaccination, the many choices we make to stick with the public health advice will keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”