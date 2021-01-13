New €2m health and wellbeing clinic opens in Limerick

LAYA has officially opened a new €2 million state-of-the-art health & wellbeing clinic at the former Ivan’s Bakery in Caherdavin.

More than 20 people will be employed at the 7,416 square foot facility which is the third Laya Health & Wellbeing Clinic to open nationally.

"The need for easy-to-access and immediate treatment and care in a safe environment has never been greater, and the Laya Health & Wellbeing Clinics provide consultant-led care for minor injuries and illnesses as well as a comprehensive breadth of wellbeing services," said John McCall, Director of Claims and Provider Relations at Laya Healthcare.

"People want care delivered from a local facility that avoids the need of having to go into hospital unless they really need to. Our new facility will help this, along with alleviating the strain on hospitals’ emergency departments," he added.

The Laya Health and Wellbeing Clinic Limerick is now open. It's urgent care 365 days of the year, providing Consultant-led care for minor illnesses and injuries within an hour of arrival. https://t.co/VKVc9EWf2i pic.twitter.com/m1D0MQNKPt — Laya Healthcare (@LayaHealthcare) January 11, 2021

The healthcare services available at the facility include walk-in urgent care for the treatment of minor injuries along with video consultation for minor illnesses for patients as young as 12 months.

"The Laya Health & Wellbeing Clinic is accessible to everyone — Laya Healthcare members and non-members — for urgent care needs with all patients seen within one hour. The most common treatment in the clinics to date is for minor injuries, accounting for over 60% of all visits to the Laya Health & Wellbeing Clinics nationwide," said Mr McCall.

Currently, walk-in access is reserved for minor injuries, such as sprains, fractures, minor head injuries and minor burns.

The new clinic is open from 10am – 10pm, 365 days a year.

For more information see layahealthcare.ie/clinics.