43 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded in the country this Tuesday morning.

According to daily figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there were 43 patients being treated on trolleys and extra beds in the wards at UHL.

The second highest rate of overcrowding in the country is Cork University Hospital with 32 patients on trolleys.

Nationally, there are 186 patients on trolleys in hospitals.