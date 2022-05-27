Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

BALLYKISTEEN

Ladies: Results: Sunday 15th May: 18 Hole Stableford – Winner Olive Quinlan 42 Pts.

Sunday 22nd May: V-Par – Winner Olive Quinlan 72 Gross + 4. Runner Up Esther Fearnley 107 Gross – 3.

Upcoming Fixtures: Thursday 26th May: Senior Ladies 12 Hole (over 50) – Draw 1.30pm.

Sunday 29th: 18 Hole Stableford. Draw for partners 11.15am. Tuesday 31st 18 Hole Stableford BRS.

Monday 30th May: Triangular Match Ballykisteen/Tipperary/Dundrum. Full details on notice board in locker room. Ladies weekly scramble each Wednesday with draw for teams at 5.45pm.

Minor Cup: Very best of luck to our Minor Team who take on Roscrea in Ballykisteen on Sunday 29th May. All support on the day would be welcome and appreciated.

Junior Foursomes: Commiserations to our Junior Foursome Team who narrowly lost on the 20th hole to Limerick on Sunday 22nd. We extend our congratulations to Limerick and wish them the very best in their next round.

BALLYNEETY

Mens Results: Club Singles; 1st Fergus O'Donovan 40 points; 2nd John English 39 points; 3rd Terry Boyle 37 points; Gross Declan O'Brien

Liberties Cup: Liberties Cup sponsored by John Godfrey; 1st Dermot Ryan 42 points; 2nd Brian Mc Mahon 40 points; 3rd Philip King 39 points; 4th Michael Ryan 38 points; Cat A Stephen Dunworth 36 points; Cat B Dominic Mc Arthur 38 points; Cat C Larry Hickey 38 points.

Ladies: 1st Angela Hayes 67; 2nd Ann Newcomb 69; 3rd Ann Brown 82; Gross Oliva Hayes 82; Best 36 + Threasa O'Donohue 71.

Scramble: Seniors Champagne Scramble: 1st Richard Meaney, Vincent McElligott, Jim Brown & Noel Godfrey 58.6; 2nd Tony Carroll, Eugene Gardiner, Liam Carey & Colm Kirby 57.9; 3rd Ray Daly, Eamon Daly, Joe Mc Arthur & Ciaran Hayes 57.5; 4th John Malone John Nagle Pat Prior & Eddie Sheehan 56.1

Split the Pot: Fundraiser Split the pot 50/50; This week's winner Gerry Dillion €108; Draw every Tuesday only €2.00 to enter.

CASTLETROY

Team news: Congrats to both our Senior Cup team and Purcell team who both overcame tough opposition at the weekend to progress to next round. Senior Cup team were 3/2 winners over Adare Manor in a tight match with Cian Daly winning the last match on the 18th for us. The Purcell team went all the way to the wire as well, with Kiernan Price and Billy Shanahan winning on the 18 hole to seal a 3/2 win for us.

Open Singles: Wednesday Open Singles: 1st Kevin Argue 38 pts; 2nd S Breen 37 pts.

Ladies: The Ladies Vice-Captain's Prize Ms Mary McCarthy was held on Sunday. 1st M Vaughan 40 pts; 2nd E Guinan 38pts, gross F Corbett 30pts, 4th E Fitzgibbon 36pts, 5th T Leonard, 36pts, 6th D Dillon 35, 7th M Crowley, 35, 8th K Burns, 35, 9th S Sheehan, 34. 20th A Hurley 34, 11th K Crowley 33, 12 A O'Dwyer, front 9 Y Cassidy 19, back 9 E Doherty 21, longest drive E Cregan, nearest to pin R Maher.

CHARLEVILLE

Results: Tuesday Singles 17th May; 1st Trevor Flynn 34 Pts (19).

Mens Seniors: Wednesday, 18th May - 41 Played; 1st Donal Egan, DJ Hourigan & Ger Madigan 102 Pts C/B; 2nd Anthony Fitzgerald, John P. Collins & Danny Collins 102 Pts; 3rd Peter Butler, John Roche & Con Daly 97 Pts.

Lady Captain's Prize to the Men: 21/22 May; 1st Johnny Neenan 43 Pts (10); 2nd Jack McCarthy 42 Pts (07); 3rd James Curtin 41 Pts (24); Gross Ger O’Carroll 38 Pts (06).

Ladies Results: Y.A.H. Monday 16th May; 1st Mary O'Connor (34) 25 Pts; 2nd Siobhan Bowles(25) 23 Pts; 3rd Alice South (29) 23 Pts

Ladies 18 Hole Singles S/F – Thursday 19th May;

singles stableford: Ladies 18 Hole Singles Stableford; Thursday 19th May; 1st Helen Murray (42) 37pts c/b; 2nd Catherine Morrissey (44) 37pts; 3rd Phil Twomey (47) 35pts.

DROMOLAND

Results: Results of Men’s 18 hole Single Stableford for the weekend 22/5/22; 1st Robert Healy 44; 2nd Cathal Kilmartin 42; 3rd Brian Hassett 41; 4th Niall Dunne 40; Gross Jason O’Leary 35.

results: Results of the Ladies Deirdre Fitzpatrick POY 2 18 Hole STB for the weekend 22/5/22; 1st Linda Kochhar 38pts; 2nd Ann Nix 38pts; Gross Leslie O'Flynn 22 Gross pts; Majella Cotgreave 34pts; 9 Hole STB: 1st Kitty Quinn 13pts.

LIMERICK

Ladies: Results of Limerick Golf Club Lady Vice Captain's (Breda Dundon) Prize, Saturday, 14th and Tuesday, 17th May; 1st Claire McGuigan P/H 25 43 points; 2nd Niamh Lenahan P/H 29 42 points; Best Gross Fiona McGann P/H 9 26 gross; 3rd Margaret O'Connell P/H 48 40 points (b6); 4th Lucy Reeves P/H 29 40 points; Committee Prize Cassie Cotter P/H 25 40 points; 5th Caroline McMahon P/H 45 39 points (b9); 6th Peg O'Malley P/H 37 39 points; 7th Noreen McManus P/H 26 38 points (b9); Front 9 Mary Begley P/H 22 22 points; Back 9 Margaret Healy P/H 35 21 points; 9 Hole Stableford Competition; 1st Ann Keating P/H 28 23 points; 2nd Mary O'Malley P/H 20 21 points.

TIPPERARY

Ladies: Results, Wednesday, May 18th, 18 hole stableford, kindly sponsored by JJ Fogary Motors; Winner: Katherine Morrissey (12) 38 pts; Runner-Up: Sadie Conroy (16) 35 pts

9-hole stableford: Results: Wednesday, May 18, 9 hole stableford, kindly sponsored by JJ Fogary Motors; Winner: Claire Ryan (Jb) (14) 20 pts.

Club Day: Results, Sunday May 22nd, 18 hole stableford, Club Day; Winner: Ellie O'Sullivan (22) 40 pts; Runner Up: Joanne Collins (19) 39 pts

Pink Day: This week is our Pink Day on Wednesday, May 25th in aid of Breast Cancer research and Sunday, May 29th is a 18 hole Stableford Club day.

Senior Ladies: A reminder that the draw for our Senior Ladies 10 hole scramble is every Monday morning at 10am.

Senior Cup: Congratulations to our Senior Cup team on their away win against Monkstown on Sunday, May 22nd with a score of 3.5 to 1.5.

CO TIPPERARY

Mens Golf: The O’Dwyer Cup Sponsored by Dermot & John O’Dwyer took place last weekend. Our thanks to John & Dermot for their kind sponsorship. The winner was John Grogan playing off 11 with a 68, well done to John. It was a very close competition with most of the top places decided on count back. In 2nd place was Thomas Quealy (8) 68, Best Gross went to Dermot Keating (7) 69, 3rd Brian Carrigg (18) 68.

Ladies Golf: The Ladies Tuesday morning 9-hole competition was won by Elizabeth Hayes with a splendid score of 24pts. Congratulations to Pauline Fitzgerald on winning the R & A 9-hole competition. Pauline will go forward to represent our club in Tipperary on June 10th. Best of luck to Pauline in Tipperary. The winner of the Thursday evening social golf was Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick with 19pts, with Bridie Kinsella in 2nd place with 18pts. Best of luck to our intermediate team, their caddies & managers who are playing on Saturday next in Templemore against Templemore.

Seniors Golf: The results of last week’s 15-hole full scramble ; in 1st place Martin Quirke, Liam Ryan (Cashel) & Larry Hickey 50.9, in 2nd place Joe Treacy, Liam Ryan (Con) & Tom Tuohy 52.2, in 3rd place Gerry Maher, Charlie Gaffney & Jim Kinsella 52.8

Open Singles: The results of last week’s Open Singles; in 1st place John Canny with 39pts.