Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

BALLYKISTEEN

Ladies: Results: Sunday 24th April: Monthly Medal – Winner Olive Quinlan 68 Net. Runner Up Neasa Fahy O’Donnell 78 Net. Third Elaine Bermingham 79 Net.

18-Hole Stableford: Tuesday 26th April: 18 Hole Stableford – Winner Anne O’Connor 48 Pts. Runner Up Olive Quinlan 40 Pts. Third Elaine Bermingham 36 Pts.

Senior Ladies: Thursday 28th April: Senior Ladies 12 Hole – Winner Esther Fearnley 24 Pts. Runner Up Claire Riordan 21 Pts CB.

Sunday 1st May: 18 Hole Stableford – Winner Mary Toomey 37 Pts. Runner Up Muriel O’Flynn 35 Pts. Third Anne O’Connor 33 Pts.

Tuesday 3rd May: 18 Hole Stableford – Winner Esther Fearnley 37 Pts. Runner Up Elaine Bermingham 32 Pts. Third Mary T Real 31 Pts.

Thursday 5th May: Senior Ladies 12 Hole – Winner Esther Fearnley 29 Pts. Runner Up Claire Riordan 27 Pts.

Upcoming Fixtures: Thursday 12th May: Senior Ladies 12 Hole (over 50) – Draw 1.30pm. ; Sunday 15th May: 18 Hole Stableford. Draw for partners 11.15. Tuesday 17th May: 18 Hole Stableford. BRS. Thursday 19th May: Senior Ladies 12 Hole (over 50) – Draw 1.30pm. Ladies weekly scramble each Wednesday with draw for teams at 5.45pm.

Good Wishes: Best of luck to our Challenge Cup Team who are meeting Roscrea in Roscrea on Sunday 15th May. Also, our Senior Cup Team, playing Ballybunion in Ballybunion on Saturday 14th.



BALLYNEETY

Men's results: Open Singles; 1st Sean Tobin 40 points; 2nd Robin Rynhart 39 points; 3rd Ciaran Collins 38 points; Gross Jamie O'Byrne 26 points.

Champagne Scramble: 1st Mark Cambell & Jessica Ralston 53 points; 2nd James Blackwell & Philip King 51 points; 3rd Shane Hogan & Derek Hogan 51 points; 4th Declan Cunniffe & Ken Hogan 51 points.

Ladies: 1st Fiona Hayes 42 points; 2nd Dawn Quinn 39 points; 3rd Marie Neville 39 points; Best 36+ Threasa O Donohue 37 points.

Seniors: Champagne Scramble; 1st Anthony Ryan, Gerard Kavnagh, Mike McCoy & Willie Whelton 61.5; 2nd Paudie Hehir, Eddie Sheehan, Sean Murphy & Vincent Toomey 55.7; 3rd Joe Grimes, Ger B Kavnagh, James Leonard & Martin O'Connor 54.4 points; Threeball: Tony Carroll, John Hayes & Jackie O'Connell 53.7.

Fundraiser Split the pot 50/50: Draw 4th May Denis Noonan NCW wins €125; Draw 27th April Rose Hartnett wins €170; Draw every Tuesday only € 2 to enter.

Fixtures: Our J B Carr take on Adare Manor in county final 1st leg at home Monday 16th we wish Michael John Cosgrave, Connie Ryan & all the team the best of luck. Please support.

CASTLETROY

Mens results: Wednesday open singles 4th May, 1st H Johnston, 46pts, 2nd B Corrigan 40pts, Gross M Minihan 31pts, 3rd R Morgan 40pts; 4th L Bowles 40pts, 5th F Fogerty 37pts,

Seniors results: 5th May, team of three; 1st , N Larkin, S Langan, G Phelan 50 pts; 2nd N Larkin, S Langan, J Ryan 48pts; 3rd P Mallon, J O'Connor, P Micks , 47pts

Ladies results: Danus cup v Limerick golf club, Castletroy won by 3 pts, 293 to 290. Our best score on the day was from M Ingerton & A O'Friel 38pts,

Ladies: 3rd May 18 hole singles, 1st B O'Regan 39pts; 2nd A O'Neill 38pts; 3rd J Leahy 37pts; 4th S Sheahan 36pts, 5th M Feeney 35pts.

Fixtures: Next Sunday we have our vice captains Mr Derek Sheahan prize. Best wishes to Derek on his big day,

fred perry: Our Fred Perry team were very unlucky to lose to all Ireland champions Nenagh on Thursday night by 3 matches to 2. Well done to team manager Ian McGill , who did a superb job as usual this year.

CHARLEVILLE

Results: Tuesday 3rd May Open Singles; 1st Daniel Gammell 38 Pts (28).

South Munster Seniors: 18 Holes Singles Stableford; Wednesday 27th April; Cat A H/C 0-14. 1st Jackie McCarthy (9) 41 Pts; 2nd John P Collins (14) 38 Pts; Cat B H/C 14.5-18.5 1st Denis 2nd Vincent Egan (17) 36 Pts; Cat C H/C 18.6-54 r1st Sean F O’Connor (28) 42 Pts; 2nd Anthony Fitzgerald (30).

Best of Luck: Our JB Carr ream will play Mahon on Wednesday 11th May here in Charleville and they carry our best wishes for success.

scramble: Bank Holiday Scramble April 30th-May 2nd; 1st W. Molyneaux (29) Kieran Moloney (10) D. McCoy (19) 58; 2nd J. Moloney (5) J. Hayes (7), M. Lenihan (18) 60; 3rd S. Clifford (26) M. Hawe (20) G. O’Carroll (5) 60; Best Ladies: Mary Cagney (35) Mary Donegan (38) Siobhan Curran (17) 66.

Ladies Results: Ladies 18-holes singles stableford; Thursday 28th April; 1st Helen Murray (43) 39 Pts; 2nd Nola Murray (32) 37 Pts; 3rd Linda Curtin (34) 35 Pts c/bRumble.

Ladies Open 3 Ball Rumble: Thursday 5th May; 1st Patricia Walsh (16) 81pts; 2nd Ann Gleeson (32) Sheila Clifford (26) 80pts; 3rd Geraldine Sheehan (29) Josephine Moloney (30) 79pts.

DROMOLAND

Results: Men’s 18 hole single Stableford Player of the Year 7th & 8th May; 1st Liam Moloney 43; 2nd Brian O'Sullivan 43; 3rd Ruairi Price 42; 4th David O'Brien 41; Gross Killian Howard 41 (39 nett).

Ladies: Ladies 18 Hole STB Player of the Year 1, May Bank Holiday Weekend; 1st Ellie Cotgreave 40pts; 2nd Anne Fahy 39pts; Gross Joan Ryan 23 Gross pts; 3rd Frances Feighery 38pts; 4th Niamh McDermott 37pts.

9-HOLE: Ladies 9 Hole 2nd May; 1st Catherine Quinn 20pts; 2nd Mary Rogers 19pts; 3rd Joan Dunne 18pts

LADIES: Ladies 9 Hole 4th May; 1st Siobhan Doohan 19pts; 2nd Majella Cotgreave 19pts.

18 HOLE STROKE: Ladies 18 Hole Stroke - Medal 1, 7th & 8th May; 1st Mairead Bergin 68; 2nd Ann Nix 70; Gross Leslie O'Flynn 87; 3rd Suzanne McConway 87.

LIMERICK

ladies: The competition last Tuesday was a qualifier for the annual Lloyd Cup Matchplay Competition. 16 qualified and will play matches over the coming weeks. The Best Qualifier was Cliodhna Mulcahy, P/H 24, 69 nett. The weekly 9 hole Stableford was won by Finola Kerr, P/H 25, 17 points.

NEWCASTLE WEST

PRO-AM LAUNCH: The official launch of the STL Logistics sponsored Pro-Am, which is scheduled to be hosted by the club on Saturday, August 27, was launched on Friday last. Amateurs from far and wide are chomping at the bit to test their skills against those of some of the best professionals in the country in a format that will place three amateurs in a team of four that will include a top Pro. Forty-eight teams will compete, with two stableford scores to count per hole – a handicap limit of 28 for men and 36 for ladies will also apply. The entry fee per team is €400, and of the forty-eight teams competing, close to forty have already booked their slots. Prizes for the winning professional and the top three amateur teams will be presented on the night. A limited number of entries are still available and qualifying competitions will continue over the coming months – details at www.newcastlewestgolfclub.com. For further information: contact the office at 069/76500 Ext 20.

TIPPERARY

Ladies Results: Wed, April 27th, 18 hole stableford; Winner: Olive Mulvihill (37) 44 pts; Runner Up: Paula Hickey (26) 41 pts; Wed, April 27th, 9 hole stableford; Winner: Barbara Leahy (18) 23 pts; Runner Up : Anne Dwyer (13) 21 pts; Sun, May 1st, 18 hole stableford; Winner: Ann English (22) 41 pts; Runner Up: Claire Conroy (28) 38 pts on last 6 holes; 3rd: Mary Devlin (36) 38 pts; Sun, May 1st, 9 hole stableford; Winner: Nuala O'Sullivan (23) 18 pts; Sun, May 1st, 18 hole stableford; Winner: Ann English (22) 41 pts; Wed, May 4th, 18 hole stableford, kindly sponsored by Fitzpatrick Printers; Winner: Joanne Collins (20) 38 pts; Runner Up: Ann Power (26) 37 pts; 3rd: Ann Mooney (36) 36 pts on last 9 holes; Wed, May 4th, 9 hole stableford, kindly sponsored by Fitzpatrick Printers; Winner: Josephine Rea (21) 22 pts; Sun, May 8th, 18 hole stableford; Winner: Mary Devlin (36) 38 pts

Sympathy: The ladies club would like to extend our deepest sympathies to our Captain Mike O'Brien and his family on the sad passing of their Mother RIP.