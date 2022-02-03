Search

05 Feb 2022

Limerick Leader Golf Notes

Limerick Leader Golf Notes

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

03 Feb 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Castletroy Golf Club

Mens Results:  28/29/30 Jan  1st Gearoid Murphy, 38 pts, Gross Olan Buckley 30pts   cat 1  1st Peter O'Flanaghan 34 pts  2nd Eoin Mc Mahon 33 pts,  cat 2  1st Ger Callanan 33 pts,  2 nd Noel Daly 32 pts,  cat 3 Niall Neville 37 pts  2 nd Dermott Cross 37 pts, cat 4 Stephen Mulhall 33 pts 2 nd Parteick Murphy 33 pts  cat 5 Micheal Lynch 35 pts 2nd Emmet Deveraux 34 pts, 

Club three ball: 24 Jan  1st E Wallace, C Shanahan, D McCarthy 45 pts    27 jan 1st P O'Dwyer, V Daly, M Barry 47pts 

Ladies:  30th Jan  1st Ann Marie Kilroy,  25pts  2nd Eimear Cregan 24pts 3rd Ann Byrnes 22 pts  

Charleville Golf Club

Sat 29th of January : 12 Hole Singles: 1st Gay McEvoy (16) 33pts, 2nd Jerry Coleman (17) 32pts

Officers Drive In – 30th January 2022 : Ger Gould – President, Carmel Hennigan – Lady Captain, Claude Keane – Men’s Captain. FRONT 9 : 1st    Marie Noonan(17) Aine McMahon (32) Carl McCarthy (2) 28.8, 2nd  Ger Gould (15) Carmel Hennigan (50),  Claude Keane (7) 30.0, 3rd   Tom O’ Keeffe (15) Danny Deady (17) George Fitzgibbon (14)  31.0. BACK 9 1st    Eamonn Leahy (15) Betty Coughlan (29), Nola Murray (35) 30.7, 2nd  Jim Crowley (21) John Chawke (18), Helen McNamara (44)  31.5, 3rd   Mike Browne (24) Aidan Danaher (13) Mike Keating (16)

Ladies Results : Young at Heart Monday 22nf January, Best Card: Betty Coughlan (28) 22 pts.  Ladies 12 Hole Singles Stableford : Thursday 28th January 2022 1st  Betty Coughlan (19)    26pts, 2nd Siobhan Bowles (16) 24pts c/b

County Tipperary

Men’s Golf: 13-hole singles Stableford competition; (A) in 1st place John Ryan (Con) (15) 29pts. 2nd Michael Stapleton (22) 28pts B/3. In 3rd place Joe Burke (12) 28pts. (B) In 1st place Dermot Keating (6) 30pts. 2nd George Ryan (12) 28pts B/3; in 3rd place Andrey Rangelov (7) 28pts. 

The Spring League will start on Monday February 13th. To enter put your Name, Handicap & Phone Number on the Notice Board or contact the Golf Shop. 

Ladies Golf: Winners of the Tuesday morning scramble was Pauline Tracey, Kay Crosse and Mary Knightly, well done ladies. Our Spring league is well up and running with majority having played their first round and others on their second and third card; keep up the great work ladies as only just one point could be the difference between winning or not. Our fundraiser for Cuan Saor continues for February and your support is greatly appreciated.

CPR: Training is on Saturday 26th February and is fully booked. If you are interested in future training please contact 0876252872 for details of next course. 

Seniors Golf: The results of last week’s 15-hole scramble ; in 1st place Tommy Moloney, Danny Morrissey &  Timmy  Hyde 50.8; in 2nd place John Graves, P J Kelly & John Grogan 51.6; in 3rd place Peter Silke, Liam Ryan (Cashel) & Gerry Maher 52.1 The Annual Winter Classic is an open Competition. Teams of three any combination (Ladies or Gents) 2 scores to count on every hole, €8 for members, Visitors €20 midweek, €25 at weekend.  Top 15 Teams to qualify - 3 TEAMS EVERY MONTH

Tipperary

Results : Wed, Jan 26th, Waltz 123 Winners (on back 9) : Mary Walsh (15), Ann Power (15), Mary Whelan (8) - 43 pts Runners Up : Catherine Power (17), Kate Nicholson (18), Patrice O'Connell (21) - 43 pts Sun, Jan 30th, Club day Winner : Paula Hickey (24) 32 pts Runner Up : Josephine O'Donnell (23) 30 pts

Fixtures: Wed, Feb 2nd : Club Day, Sun, Feb 6th : Club Day. Also, the mixed Spring League starts today until Feb 27th, an amazing entry of 25 teams with 5 players per team. 1 round to be  played each week and best 3 scores to count. per team each week.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media