Limerick Leader Golf Notes

Castletroy Golf Club

Mens Results: 28/29/30 Jan 1st Gearoid Murphy, 38 pts, Gross Olan Buckley 30pts cat 1 1st Peter O'Flanaghan 34 pts 2nd Eoin Mc Mahon 33 pts, cat 2 1st Ger Callanan 33 pts, 2 nd Noel Daly 32 pts, cat 3 Niall Neville 37 pts 2 nd Dermott Cross 37 pts, cat 4 Stephen Mulhall 33 pts 2 nd Parteick Murphy 33 pts cat 5 Micheal Lynch 35 pts 2nd Emmet Deveraux 34 pts,

Club three ball: 24 Jan 1st E Wallace, C Shanahan, D McCarthy 45 pts 27 jan 1st P O'Dwyer, V Daly, M Barry 47pts

Ladies: 30th Jan 1st Ann Marie Kilroy, 25pts 2nd Eimear Cregan 24pts 3rd Ann Byrnes 22 pts

Charleville Golf Club

Sat 29th of January : 12 Hole Singles: 1st Gay McEvoy (16) 33pts, 2nd Jerry Coleman (17) 32pts

Officers Drive In – 30th January 2022 : Ger Gould – President, Carmel Hennigan – Lady Captain, Claude Keane – Men’s Captain. FRONT 9 : 1st Marie Noonan(17) Aine McMahon (32) Carl McCarthy (2) 28.8, 2nd Ger Gould (15) Carmel Hennigan (50), Claude Keane (7) 30.0, 3rd Tom O’ Keeffe (15) Danny Deady (17) George Fitzgibbon (14) 31.0. BACK 9 1st Eamonn Leahy (15) Betty Coughlan (29), Nola Murray (35) 30.7, 2nd Jim Crowley (21) John Chawke (18), Helen McNamara (44) 31.5, 3rd Mike Browne (24) Aidan Danaher (13) Mike Keating (16)

Ladies Results : Young at Heart Monday 22nf January, Best Card: Betty Coughlan (28) 22 pts. Ladies 12 Hole Singles Stableford : Thursday 28th January 2022 1st Betty Coughlan (19) 26pts, 2nd Siobhan Bowles (16) 24pts c/b

County Tipperary

Men’s Golf: 13-hole singles Stableford competition; (A) in 1st place John Ryan (Con) (15) 29pts. 2nd Michael Stapleton (22) 28pts B/3. In 3rd place Joe Burke (12) 28pts. (B) In 1st place Dermot Keating (6) 30pts. 2nd George Ryan (12) 28pts B/3; in 3rd place Andrey Rangelov (7) 28pts.

The Spring League will start on Monday February 13th. To enter put your Name, Handicap & Phone Number on the Notice Board or contact the Golf Shop.

Ladies Golf: Winners of the Tuesday morning scramble was Pauline Tracey, Kay Crosse and Mary Knightly, well done ladies. Our Spring league is well up and running with majority having played their first round and others on their second and third card; keep up the great work ladies as only just one point could be the difference between winning or not. Our fundraiser for Cuan Saor continues for February and your support is greatly appreciated.

CPR: Training is on Saturday 26th February and is fully booked. If you are interested in future training please contact 0876252872 for details of next course.

Seniors Golf: The results of last week’s 15-hole scramble ; in 1st place Tommy Moloney, Danny Morrissey & Timmy Hyde 50.8; in 2nd place John Graves, P J Kelly & John Grogan 51.6; in 3rd place Peter Silke, Liam Ryan (Cashel) & Gerry Maher 52.1 The Annual Winter Classic is an open Competition. Teams of three any combination (Ladies or Gents) 2 scores to count on every hole, €8 for members, Visitors €20 midweek, €25 at weekend. Top 15 Teams to qualify - 3 TEAMS EVERY MONTH

Tipperary

Results : Wed, Jan 26th, Waltz 123 Winners (on back 9) : Mary Walsh (15), Ann Power (15), Mary Whelan (8) - 43 pts Runners Up : Catherine Power (17), Kate Nicholson (18), Patrice O'Connell (21) - 43 pts Sun, Jan 30th, Club day Winner : Paula Hickey (24) 32 pts Runner Up : Josephine O'Donnell (23) 30 pts

Fixtures: Wed, Feb 2nd : Club Day, Sun, Feb 6th : Club Day. Also, the mixed Spring League starts today until Feb 27th, an amazing entry of 25 teams with 5 players per team. 1 round to be played each week and best 3 scores to count. per team each week.