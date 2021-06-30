Castletroy Golf Club - the complete experience for golfers

LOOKING out over the first Tee and 18th green to the right at Castletroy Golf Club, the vast expanse of manicured, lush green fairways and the immaculate putting green catch your eye.

Castletroy Golf Club is one of Limerick’s finest golf courses, ranked at an impressive no. 71 in the Golf Digest Top 100 in 2021.

The course is maintained meticulously by Course Superintendent Aidan Hiney. Aidan and his team have made huge improvements to the course over the years and Aidan is particularly conscious of the environment with families of pheasants and areas of wild flowers thriving on the course.

While the renowned course which opened in 1937 is the jewel in the crown at Castletroy, there’s also a complete range of services provided by club professional Gary Howie at the fully stocked pro shop as well as the impressive catering facilities offered by Gihan’s Eatery and bar facilities on offer in the clubhouse.

PGA Pro Gary offers a very attractive package of coaching and club fitting both for beginners and experienced golfers, while the shop offers a wide variety of golf supplies.

Gihan’s Eatery, which is open to the public, has become an extremely popular restaurant in the area. Currently serving meals outdoors at the club, Gihan offers a superb menu and is also providing a very attractive take-away service.

A friendly, welcoming atmosphere exists in the club and this is instantly noticeable when you arrive. There is laughter, a warm atmosphere and a sense of real belonging.

Bernie Scully, who manages the bar, and her team are key to creating this friendly environment. Joan and Steph in the office complete the highly respected team in the club.

The camaraderie in Castletroy is further evident in the great group of members who volunteer their services to various activities that allow the club to function effectively.

Club members help with projects from gardening to walking the course to watch over our junior members, and these volunteers are the essence and lifeblood of the club.

Castletroy has a very vibrant junior, young adult and intermediate (under 30 years of age) membership. Over 160 junior members enjoy coaching and mentoring to help them develop and to assist them to become excellent golfers and long term members of Castletroy.

The club sees itself as being an integral part of the local community and full adult membership is offered at attractive rates. Various golf initiatives such as the Get Into Golf Programme have been very successful in attracting new members in recent times. Guests are very welcome, with an Open Singles competition every Wednesday and an Open Week scheduled to commence on July 5.

Michele Magnier, the club’s first female Chairperson said “We are delighted to see our club’s return to golf after such a turbulent period. It is wonderful to see so many members getting back to enjoy our championship course. It is definitely time to “show it off” as we now invite guests to experience some of the magic of Castletroy.”

See castletroygolfclub.ie.