Green Fingers: Mowing season: What to do with the clippings

FOR THOSE of you with a lawn and regularly have grass clippings the question may arise – what to do with all those grass clippings?

You may simply gather the clippings together and place them in green waste bin. Others might bring the clippings to a recycling centre. Either way, there is a cost involved. There are actually several useful ways you can use grass clippings in the garden. They contain fertiliser and water and can help suppress weeds.

What not to do

What you should not do with grass clippings is to stack them all together in a large pile. If you have ever done this you will notice that all you end up with is a slimy, stinking mess. This is because the grass does not break-down and rot when stored this way. Instead of piling the grass together if you spread it out it has a much better chance of breaking down and rotting.

Grass under Hedges

Grass clippings are not only a great natural fertiliser, but they are also a fantastic defence against weeds. By placing your grass clippings underneath the base of your hedges and bushes it will prevent weeds from growing. It also has the additional benefit of containing water which will be added to the soil when the grass breaks down. For best results, add about an inch and a half of clippings each time around the base of the hedge. Always ensure that you avoid placing the grass away from the main stems of trees, plants and shrubs. This is because as the grass begins to rot it may start to rot the stems of plants. Just keep the grass clippings at least an inch from all stems.

Grass in Compost Heaps

Every compost heap needs a mixture of green and brown material, and grass clippings are an easy and readily available source of green material for you to use. Creating your own compost is the easy, cost effective way to add nutrients to your plants and lawn. If you don’t have the space or desire to create your own compost heap, then you could always ask a gardening neighbour. They will usually be more than happy to take the grass off your hands for their own compost heap.

Grass in the Vegetable Garden

You can sprinkle fresh, loose clippings between rows of veg. As soon as the grass rots down you can place more grass clippings down. You can continue to do this all summer long. At the end of the season when you have removed all the veg you place 6 inches of clippings all over the veg patch. This will rot down and add nutrients to the veg patch over the winter ready for planting again next spring.



