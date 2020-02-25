Limerick make one change to team for Munster U20 Football Championship tie with Kerry

THERE is one change to the Limerick team to play Kerry in the Munster U20 Football Championship this Wednesday.

The provincial semi final takes place in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7pm.

Darragh O'Keeffe comes into the Limerick team in place of Ruadhan O'Connor.

There are also changes to the matchday 26 with Bryan Nix unavailable as he was sent-off, just minutes after being introduced as a substitute, in the closing stages of last Wednesday's semi final win over Tipperary.

Limerick are captained from centre back by Adam Shanagher. The Rathkeale man is one of five players that remain in the starting team since last year's semi final with Kerry - Shanagher, Barry Coleman, John Hayes, James Molyneaux and James Cummins. That Tralee tie was won by The Kingdom, 0-18 to 1-3.

LIMERICK: Ronan McElligott (Mungret St Paul); Cormac Woulfe (St Senans), Craig Carew (Claughaun), Darragh O'Keeffe (Fedamore); Barry Coleman (Rathkeale), Adam Shanagher (Rathkeale), Liam Kennedy (St Kierans); Rory O'Brien (Fr Caseys), James Cummins (Galbally); James Molyneaux (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Brian Foley (Newcastle West), John Hayes (St Kierans); James Garvey (Mungret St Pauls), Eoin O'Mahony (Galbally), Colm Ryan (Feenagh-Kilmeedy). Subs: Jeffery Alfred (Adare), Cathal McCarthy (Monaleen), Tim Lyons (Croom), Shane O'Donoghue (Ballylanders), Shane Barry (Mungret St Pauls), James Pomeroy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), DJ Stack (Fr Caseys), Conor Galvin (Mungret St Pauls), Eoghan McNamara (Galtee Gaels). Extended panel: Ciaran Sheehan (Galbally), Dylan O'Sullivan (Galbally), Jamie Baynham (Monagea), Rory O'Connor (St Senans), Sean Kilbridge (Fr Caseys), Shane Bradshaw (Pallasgreen), Ruadhan O'Connor (Newcastle West), Bryan Nix (Newcastle West).