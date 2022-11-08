Search

08 Nov 2022

Limerick's Liam Cronin takes up a new inter-county role for the 2023 season

Limerick's Liam Cronin

Ardscoil Ris hurling coach Liam Cronin to work with Cork senior camogie side | PICTURE: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

08 Nov 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S Liam Cronin is to be appointed as coach to the Cork senior camogie team for 2023 to work alongside manager Matthew Twomey.

The Cappamore native, who made his name as a hurling coach with Ardscoil Ris, replaces Davy Fitzgerald as Cork coach.

It's 2018 since Cork won the last of their 29 O'Duffy Cup titles - Cork lost this year's All-Ireland final to Kilkenny by one point and lost last year's final to Galway by three points. 

Cronin was previously coach to the Cork camogie team in 2020.

Cronin, who is coach to this season's Ardscoil Ris Harty Cup team, was coach to the Dublin senior hurlers for the last two seasons under manager Mattie Kenny.

Prior to that Cronin was Clare senior hurling coach for three years under joint-managers Gerry O'Connor and Donal Moloney.

Closer to home Cronin is manager-coach with the Mungret St Pauls hurlers. They won the county Premier IHC title last year to end a near 30 year wait to return into the senior hurling ranks.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media