Limerick's Liam Cronin takes up a new inter-county role for the 2023 season

Ardscoil Ris hurling coach Liam Cronin to work with Cork senior camogie side | PICTURE: Sportsfile
LIMERICK'S Liam Cronin is to be appointed as coach to the Cork senior camogie team for 2023 to work alongside manager Matthew Twomey.
The Cappamore native, who made his name as a hurling coach with Ardscoil Ris, replaces Davy Fitzgerald as Cork coach.
It's 2018 since Cork won the last of their 29 O'Duffy Cup titles - Cork lost this year's All-Ireland final to Kilkenny by one point and lost last year's final to Galway by three points.
Cronin was previously coach to the Cork camogie team in 2020.
Cronin, who is coach to this season's Ardscoil Ris Harty Cup team, was coach to the Dublin senior hurlers for the last two seasons under manager Mattie Kenny.
Prior to that Cronin was Clare senior hurling coach for three years under joint-managers Gerry O'Connor and Donal Moloney.
Closer to home Cronin is manager-coach with the Mungret St Pauls hurlers. They won the county Premier IHC title last year to end a near 30 year wait to return into the senior hurling ranks.
