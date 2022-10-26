Limerick hurling captain Declan Hannon launches new breast health awareness initiative

LIMERICK'S All-Ireland SHC winning captain Declan Hannon was back in Croke Park to help launch a new breast health awareness initiative.

The GAA/GPA, UPMC Hillman Cancer Centre and Breast Cancer Ireland have partnered together to promote Breast Health Awareness in GAA clubs across the country, through seminars nationwide to club members in their own community.

GAA clubs are asked to register for an Education and Outreach Coordinator to visit their clubs to educate their community on checking for lumps, symptoms and signs.

Research from earlier this year by Breast Cancer Ireland indicated worryingly low levels across all age groups of self checking behaviours and knowledge of the eight signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

The research shows that 75% of women still do not know how to properly check their breasts, 33% say they don’t know all of the signs and symptoms they are looking for and 46% of women say they simply don’t make time to check their breasts regularly.

With these findings in mind, the aim of this new initiative is to encourage and educate women and men of all ages about good breast health so that cancer can be detected early and patient outcomes improved.

The educational presentations will be delivered to GAA clubs using a medical mannequin to educate participants on how to perform a self breast examination.

“The development and support of this important breast health and awareness programme is a natural fit for UPMC as a trusted health care provider and innovator. UPMC Hillman Cancer Centre is one of the largest integrated networks of cancer experts in the world. In Ireland, we are a cancer care partner to the HSE, various hospital groups, the oncology service for the South East and organisations that support patients throughout their cancer journey," outlined Mary Hickey, Director of Oncology, UPMC in Ireland.

"As official healthcare partner to the GAA/GPA, this programme is a natural fit and will help hundreds of thousands of people in our sporting communities to live healthier lives," said Hickey.

Olivia Carpenter, Outreach Co-Ordinator at Breast Cancer Ireland said they were delighted to expand the initiative to GAA clubs.

"We can further change the landscape of this disease for the better into the future. The earlier a diagnosis is made, the better the treatment outcome. Outreach across the GAA communities means that we will continue to drive important awareness of this disease in local communities, and in turn save lives," said Carpenter.

To learn more about the Education and Outreach Coordinator or to register for a complimentary visit, GAA clubs are encouraged to visit the Education and Awareness section on www.breastcancerireland.com