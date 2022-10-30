Search

30 Oct 2022

Limerick county final day to honour 25th anniversary of 1997 hurling league title victory

Limerick county final day to make 25th anniversary of 1997 hurling league title victory

Limerick's 1997 national hurling league winners

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

30 Oct 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE 25th anniversary of Limerick 1997 hurling league title success will be marked this Sunday as part of the Limerick SHC final day.

The players and management will be feted at a pre-match lunch in the Strand Hotel and will then be introduced to the crowd in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at half time in the Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh final.

Limerick were crowned hurling league champions for the 11th time on October 5, 1997.

The Church & General National Hurling League title was annexed with a 1-12 to 1-9 final win over Galway in Cusack Park in Ennis.

It was a campaign that saw the Tom Ryan managed Shannonsiders play nine games - winning six, losing just once and drawing twice.

The ‘97 hurling league was run on a trial basis from March to October - three group matches in March, two in April and one each in May and June. The league semi finals were in August and the final in October.

It was a Limerick side managed by Tom Ryan (Ballybrown) with selectors Liam Lenihan (Tournafulla) and Bernie Savage (Kilmallock) with trainer Brian Ryan (South Liberties).

The 1997 Limerick captain was Gary Kirby.

Of the back of the 1996 All-Ireland SHC final defeat to Wexford, Limerick hit the ground running in ‘97 with a 3-8 to 2-10 win over Kilkenny in Nowlan Park in round one of the league on March 9 - Gary Kirby, Mike Galligan and Dave Hennessy with the goals.

Limerick lost to Galway but also defeated Wexford, Offaly and Laois and drew with Clare and Tipperary.

That run ensured a trip back to Nowlan Park for a semi final meeting with Kilkenny on August 24 - about six weeks after the men in green and white had exited the Munster SHC with semi final defeat to Tipperary and two weeks after The Cats had lost an All-Ireland SHC semi final to Clare.

Limerick returned a 1-17 to 0-10 victory with Mike Galligan raising the green flag.

So it was a Limerick v Galway National Hurling League Final seven months after the competition had started. 

The sides had met in round six on May 10 and The Tribesmen were 1-24 to 1-10 winners in Athenry in a game that was two weeks prior to Limerick’s Munster SHC quarter final with Waterford.

In this final it was a Limerick team that showed three personnel changes from the side that had exited the championship back in mid-June but also had positional switches of note - TJ Ryan at centre back from corner forward and Mark Foley at centre forward from wing back.

As Tom Ryan’s charges faced off against Cyril Farrell’s men in maroon, a Mike Galligan goal had Limerick 1-5 to 0-5 ahead at half time in front of an attendance of 23,000 in Ennis.

Limerick surged clear in the second half but the defending league champions rallied with a late goal but Limerick weren’t to be denied silverware and a second league medal for those remaining from the 1992 title win.

Limerick surged clear in the second half but the defending league champions rallied with a late goal but Limerick weren’t to be denied silverware and a second league medal for those remaining from the 1992 title win.

PANEL: Gary Kirby, Ciaran Carey  Barry Foley, Tony O’Brien, Natal O’Grady, Nigel Carey (all Patrickswell); James Moran, Ollie Moran, Clem Smith, Mike Fitzgerald (all Ahane), Mike Nash, Declan Nash, Albert Shanahan (all South Liberties); TJ Ryan, Frankie Carroll, Donie Ryan (all Garryspillane), Dave Clarke, Padraig Tobin, Mike Houlihan (Kilmallock); Mark Foley, Jack Foley, Con Murphy (all Adare); Shane O’Neill and David Hennessy (both Na Piarsaigh), Mike Galligan and Alan Browne (both Claughaun); Sean O’Neill, Owen O’Neill (both Murroe-Boher); Joe Quaid (Feohanagh), Stephen McDonogh (Bruree), Pat Heffernan (Blackrock), John Flavin (Monagea), Brian Tobin (Mungret), Paddy Coleman (Doon), Niall Doolan (Ballybrown).

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media