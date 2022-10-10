Semi final fixture details confirmed for Limerick senior and intermediate club hurling

SOUTH Liberties are the newcomers to the 2022 semi final line-up in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship.

Liberties defeated Patrickswell in Sunday's quarter final to break-up a familiar quartet that had dominated the last four of the Limerick SHC for the last five years.

It's a first semi final appearance since 1985 for Liberties - 37 years ago they contested the last of their 13 county finals, losing to Kilmallock.

Their reward for knocking out last year's finalists Patrickswell, is a semi final against Na Piarsaigh.

The Caherdavin side are looking to reach a 10th Limerick SHC final since their first decider in 2009.

The meeting of Na Piarsaigh and South Liberties will be a first in the knockout stages of the championship. It's 2019 since the clubs last met and Liberties haven't beaten the city side in four clashes since their return back up senior in 2010.

The semi final meeting of Na Piarsaigh and South Liberties takes place next Saturday October 15 in Kilmallock at 3.30.

24-hours later, is the second semi final between Doon and Kilmallock in Bruff at 3.30 on Sunday October 16.

It's the third successive year that the sides have met in the last four - Kilmallock winners last year and Doon winners in 2020.

When the sides met in the group phase, they finished level.

Both have injury concerns - Doon with Adam English, Barry Murphy and Mikey O'Brien all on the treatment table of late, while Kilmallock have had Oisin O'Reilly, Micheal Houlihan, Paudie O'Brien and Shane O'Brien all nursing knocks.

The quartet are battling to reach the Limerick SHC final, which is set for the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday October 30 at 4.30.

Also next weekend are the semi finals in the Lyons of Limerick Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship.

Bruff and Newcastle West meet on Saturday October 15 in Ballyagran at 3.30pm, while on Sunday October 16 Monaleen and Effin meet in Fedamore at 1pm.

The quartet are battling to win promotion into the senior ranks, where they will replace the relegated Blackrock.

Elsewhere next weekend are the quarter final ties in the Limerick IHC - Croom and Granagh-Ballingarry meeting on Saturday October 15 in Croagh at 3.30pm, while on Sunday October 16 in Kilteely at 1pm is the meeting of Bruree and Pallasgreen. Croagh-Kilfinny and Na Piarsaigh await the winners in the semi finals.

The fourth tier of Limerick club hurling - County JAHC is also almost down to the semi finals. Confirmed in the final four are Patrickswell, Dromcollogher-Broadford, Killeedy and the winners of Tuesday night's quarter final between St Kierans and Kilteely-Dromkeen in Doon at 7pm.