Search

08 Oct 2022

Doon and Kildimo-Pallaskenry meet in novel Limerick club hurling quarter final tie

Limerick SHC

Kyle Hayes a key figure in the Kildimo-Pallaskenry progress

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

08 Oct 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE first of the weekend quarter final ties in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship takes place this Saturday afternoon.

Doon and Kildimo-Pallaskenry meet in Fitzgerald Park in Kilmallock at 3.30 bidding to reach a semi final the following weekend against Kilmallock or Na Piarsaigh.

It's a first ever Limerick SHC tie between these teams.

While Doon are chasing a sixth successive semi final spot, Kildimo-Pallaskenry are very much the newcomers.

And what an elevation it has been for the side in blue and white.

In 2017 the club won the Limerick intermediate championship and already this season sealed promotion into Section A for next season. Inter-county star Kyle Hayes is one of seven players to remain in the starting team from that ‘17 IHC title win.

In between was their Premier IHC title win in 2020 and the SHC County Cup win last year.

Now Kildimo-Pallaskenry are into the business end of the Limerick SHC for the first time in over 80 years - since Kildimo lost to Croom in the West Final of 1937 in what was essentially a county semi final.

They arrive into the quarter final with four wins and one defeat from the group phase but face a Doon side who have appeared in two of the previous four finals.

The Natal O'Grady managed Kildimo-Pallaskenry have had injury concerns over inter-county Darren O'Connell but he played in their Limerick SFC quarter final loss to Fr Caseys last weekend. Conor Staff didn't feature in that tie.

Doon, managed by Tadgh Hayes, arrive into the knockout stages with just one loss - their opening round late collapse against Na Piarsaigh. They did draw with Kilmallock last time out but both sides had already guaranteed their progress.

Coached by Jimmy Quilty and Aidan Fitzgerald the east Limerick men have had injury concerns over inter-county attacking duo Barry Murphy and Adam English in recent weeks.

Saturday October 8 fixtures

Limerick SHC quarter final

Doon v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Kilmallock at 3.30pm

Limerick Premier IHC Round 7  

Knockainey v Newcastle West in Ballyagran at 3pm

Dromin-Athlacca v Glenroe in Kilfinane at 3pm

Bruff v Cappamore in Kilteely at 3pm

Effin v Monaleen in Fedamore at 3pm

Limerick IFC semi final

Na Piarsaigh v Mungret in Claughaun at 3pm

Limerick JAHC quarter final

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Castletown-Ballyagran in Feenagh at 3.30pm

Limerick JAHC relegation semi final

Ballybrown v Garryspillane in Bruff at 4.30pm

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media