Doon and Kildimo-Pallaskenry meet in novel Limerick club hurling quarter final tie

THE first of the weekend quarter final ties in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship takes place this Saturday afternoon.

Doon and Kildimo-Pallaskenry meet in Fitzgerald Park in Kilmallock at 3.30 bidding to reach a semi final the following weekend against Kilmallock or Na Piarsaigh.

It's a first ever Limerick SHC tie between these teams.

While Doon are chasing a sixth successive semi final spot, Kildimo-Pallaskenry are very much the newcomers.

And what an elevation it has been for the side in blue and white.

In 2017 the club won the Limerick intermediate championship and already this season sealed promotion into Section A for next season. Inter-county star Kyle Hayes is one of seven players to remain in the starting team from that ‘17 IHC title win.

In between was their Premier IHC title win in 2020 and the SHC County Cup win last year.

Now Kildimo-Pallaskenry are into the business end of the Limerick SHC for the first time in over 80 years - since Kildimo lost to Croom in the West Final of 1937 in what was essentially a county semi final.

They arrive into the quarter final with four wins and one defeat from the group phase but face a Doon side who have appeared in two of the previous four finals.

The Natal O'Grady managed Kildimo-Pallaskenry have had injury concerns over inter-county Darren O'Connell but he played in their Limerick SFC quarter final loss to Fr Caseys last weekend. Conor Staff didn't feature in that tie.

Doon, managed by Tadgh Hayes, arrive into the knockout stages with just one loss - their opening round late collapse against Na Piarsaigh. They did draw with Kilmallock last time out but both sides had already guaranteed their progress.

Coached by Jimmy Quilty and Aidan Fitzgerald the east Limerick men have had injury concerns over inter-county attacking duo Barry Murphy and Adam English in recent weeks.

Saturday October 8 fixtures

Limerick SHC quarter final

Doon v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Kilmallock at 3.30pm

Limerick Premier IHC Round 7

Knockainey v Newcastle West in Ballyagran at 3pm

Dromin-Athlacca v Glenroe in Kilfinane at 3pm

Bruff v Cappamore in Kilteely at 3pm

Effin v Monaleen in Fedamore at 3pm

Limerick IFC semi final

Na Piarsaigh v Mungret in Claughaun at 3pm

Limerick JAHC quarter final

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Castletown-Ballyagran in Feenagh at 3.30pm

Limerick JAHC relegation semi final

Ballybrown v Garryspillane in Bruff at 4.30pm