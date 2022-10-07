Search

07 Oct 2022

Cliona’s Foundation join forces with a Limerick GAA club to raffle a car on New Years Eve

Gary

Limerick hurling manager John Kiely, Cliona's Foundation CEO Brendan Ring and Jim Dooley of Garryspillane GAA club at the raffle launch

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

07 Oct 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK hurling manager John Kiely has helped launch a new fund-raising drive in which a local GAA club and charity have joined forces for a New Years Eve draw.

A new Ford Focus 2023 ST Line is being raffled with all proceeds being split 50-50 between Cliona’s Foundation and Garryspillane GAA club.

“So many of these families experienced, and continue to experience, the significant non-medical costs of caring for a child with a life-limiting condition. With the cost of living crippling families who are already devastated by their child’s illness," said co-Founder and voluntary CEO of Cliona’s Brendan Ring.

"We must do all we can to help them. It has never been more urgent to work even harder for the forgotten families Cliona’s work with. Simply by supporting our raffle, you are helping families who are in a real crisis," stressed Ring.

The idea for a joint fund-raiser arose from a friendship and business partnership between Brendan Ring and former Limerick and Garryspillane hurling hero TJ Ryan. Both men wanted to work together on a fundraiser which would mutually benefit their dedication to both Cliona’s and Garryspillane GAA.

The funds raised will go towards Garryspillane’s Astroturf project and the families Cliona’s work with who are currently disproportionately affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

Organisers have explained how Cliona’s has seen a significant increase in the number of applications received in the first six months of this year compared to 2021 and we expect this to continue when these families begin to feel the real impact of the increase in everyday costs, particularly travel and accommodation and fuel, heating in winter, electricity etc. 

Indeed Cliona’s has increased the level of support provided to these families to alleviate the additional pressures brought about by the cost-of-living increases. This has seen a doubling of the total amount distributed to these families compared to last year. 

Cliona’s Foundation expects at least 200 families will apply for financial assistance this year and will need to raise a minimum of €500,000 to meet these applications.

Tickets for the car raffle are available to purchase for €20 online from www.clionas.ie

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media