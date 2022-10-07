Cliona’s Foundation join forces with a Limerick GAA club to raffle a car on New Years Eve

LIMERICK hurling manager John Kiely has helped launch a new fund-raising drive in which a local GAA club and charity have joined forces for a New Years Eve draw.

A new Ford Focus 2023 ST Line is being raffled with all proceeds being split 50-50 between Cliona’s Foundation and Garryspillane GAA club.

“So many of these families experienced, and continue to experience, the significant non-medical costs of caring for a child with a life-limiting condition. With the cost of living crippling families who are already devastated by their child’s illness," said co-Founder and voluntary CEO of Cliona’s Brendan Ring.

"We must do all we can to help them. It has never been more urgent to work even harder for the forgotten families Cliona’s work with. Simply by supporting our raffle, you are helping families who are in a real crisis," stressed Ring.

The idea for a joint fund-raiser arose from a friendship and business partnership between Brendan Ring and former Limerick and Garryspillane hurling hero TJ Ryan. Both men wanted to work together on a fundraiser which would mutually benefit their dedication to both Cliona’s and Garryspillane GAA.

The funds raised will go towards Garryspillane’s Astroturf project and the families Cliona’s work with who are currently disproportionately affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

Organisers have explained how Cliona’s has seen a significant increase in the number of applications received in the first six months of this year compared to 2021 and we expect this to continue when these families begin to feel the real impact of the increase in everyday costs, particularly travel and accommodation and fuel, heating in winter, electricity etc.

Indeed Cliona’s has increased the level of support provided to these families to alleviate the additional pressures brought about by the cost-of-living increases. This has seen a doubling of the total amount distributed to these families compared to last year.

Cliona’s Foundation expects at least 200 families will apply for financial assistance this year and will need to raise a minimum of €500,000 to meet these applications.

Tickets for the car raffle are available to purchase for €20 online from www.clionas.ie