County finals weekend for Limerick Ladies Football with six championship titles up for grabs

IT’S County Finals weekend for Limerick Ladies Football with six trophies on offer in their 3Dental sponsored championships.

The only adult championship title in Limerick LGFA already decided is the senior title and Monagea are into Munster club action this Sunday when they play Kerry’s Dr Crokes in Killarney at 1pm in the provincial IFC quarter final.

Monagea defeated Cork’s Valley Rovers in last year’s Munster Championship before losing the final to Castleisland.

This weekend, the intermediate and four junior championship titles are up for grabs.

Oola and Knockainey meet in the IFC final in Cappamore on Sunday at 3.30 with the winner to advance into the Munster junior club championship to represent Limerick.

Oola are looking to be promoted into the senior ranks for the first year, while Knockainey are looking for a return after their brief spell after winning this intermediate title in 2018 with a final win over Athea.

Oola also contested this IFC final last year – losing to Drom-Broadford.

These sides met in the group phase of the championship with the east Limerick side big 6-16 to 1-6 winners.

Oola defeated Adare (1-10 to 1-8) and Mungret (1-12 to 2-6) in two tight games in their quarter final and semi final, while Knockainey bounced back from a poor group phase to defeat Fr Caseys (4-6 to 1-11) and Murroe-Boher (1-10 to 1-9) in their knockout games.

The curtain-raiser in Cappamore on Sunday is the JAFC final meeting of Galtee Gaels and Ahane.

This years Division 3 league champions Galtee defeated last year’s junior B champions St Ailbes in their semi final, while 2019 junior B champions Ahane had a 2-7 to 0-6 win over last years junior A finalists Athea.

FIXTURES

County Senior B Final

Feohanagh-Castlemahon v Old Mill, Friday in Mountcollins at 7.30pm

County Novice Final

Galtee Geals v Old Mill, Saturday in Ballybricken at 12.30pm

County Junior B Final

Gerald Griffins v Pallasgreen, Saturday in Croom at 4pm

County Junior C Final

Croom v Dromcollogher-Broadford, Saturday in Ballingarry at 4pm

County Junior A Final

Ahane v Galtee Gaels, Sunday in Cappamore at 1pm

County Intermediate Final

Knockainey v Oola, Sunday in Cappamore at 3.30pm