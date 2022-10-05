Former Limerick U21 footballer joins Colm Collins' Clare management team

Clare senior football manager Colm Collins | PICTURE: Sportsfile
FORMER Limerick U21 footballer Micheál Cahill is the new strength and conditioning coach to the Clare senior footballers for 2023.
Banner boss Colm Collins is set for a 10th season at the helm and has added fresh faces to his backroom team.
Mungret's Cahill has spent much of the last decade working in sports science and sports performance in the US.
Cahill is back with Clare for a second spell - in 2012 he worked under manager Micheal McDermott and coach Liam McHale, while in 2013 he worked under manager Mick O'Dwyer.
Also returning to Collins' backroom team is football coach Brian Carson. The Dublin native based in UL and played his club football with Monaleen.
Carson was Limerick senior football coach under manager John Brudair and previously worked with Colm Collins in Clare from 2018-20. Carson is also a former UL Sigerson Cup manager.
Another addition to the Clare football backroom team is their former inter-county goalkeeper Joe Hayes, who coached Monaleen in the 2019 Limerick SFC.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.