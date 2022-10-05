Search

05 Oct 2022

Former Limerick U21 footballer joins Colm Collins' Clare management team

Clare

Clare senior football manager Colm Collins | PICTURE: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

05 Oct 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

FORMER Limerick U21 footballer Micheál Cahill is the new strength and conditioning coach to the Clare senior footballers for 2023.

Banner boss Colm Collins is set for a 10th season at the helm and has added fresh faces to his backroom team.

Mungret's Cahill has spent much of the last decade working in sports science and sports performance in the US.

Cahill is back with Clare for a second spell - in 2012 he worked under manager Micheal McDermott and coach Liam McHale, while in 2013 he worked under manager Mick O'Dwyer.

Also returning to Collins' backroom team is football coach Brian Carson. The Dublin native based in UL and played his club football with Monaleen.

Carson was Limerick senior football coach under manager John Brudair and previously worked with Colm Collins in Clare from 2018-20. Carson is also a former UL Sigerson Cup manager.

Another addition to the Clare football backroom team is their former inter-county goalkeeper Joe Hayes, who coached Monaleen in the 2019 Limerick SFC.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media