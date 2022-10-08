Search

08 Oct 2022

City rivals Mungret and Na Piarsaigh battle for a Limerick intermediate football final spot

Limerick IFC

Action from the last county football championship meeting of Na Piarsaigh and Mungret in 2014 | PICTURE: Owen South

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

08 Oct 2022 12:30 PM

THE first county final place will be confirmed in the Limerick GAA club championship this Saturday afternoon.

It's a suburban derby when Mungret St Pauls and Na Piarsaigh meet in the semi final of the Griffins Coaches Limerick intermediate club football championship this Saturday October 8 in Claughaun at 3pm.

The winner advances into the final against Dromcollogher-Broadford or St Senans, who dont play their last four tie until October 16.

In many ways this is a novel Limerick IFC semi final as the last county championship clash of Mungret and Na Piarsaigh was in 2014 – the Light Blues winning 2-9 to 0-9 enroute to their IFC title win.

The Caherdavin club played the last seven years in the senior ranks until losing a relegation play-off against Galbally last season saw them drop down to the IFC.

However they are on track for an immediate return to the top flight - Adare were the last side to accomplish this in 2016.

Na Piarsaigh were senior semi finalists in 2016 but in recent years their campaigns concluded with a battle against relegation. 

The northsiders reach this semi final with just three games played, due to two walkovers.

Mungret have played six games - including a quarter final win over St Patricks last Saturday.

The side in red and white are set for a third semi final in four years.

Mungret have been knocked out of this championship by the eventual champions in two of the last three seasons.

Mungret were beaten quarter finalists last year but reached the two previous semi finals so are very much intent on attempting to go at least one step further this season.

Saturday October 8 fixtures

Limerick SHC quarter final

Doon v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Kilmallock at 3.30pm

Limerick Premier IHC Round 7  

Knockainey v Newcastle West in Ballyagran at 3pm

Dromin-Athlacca v Glenroe in Kilfinane at 3pm

Bruff v Cappamore in Kilteely at 3pm

Effin v Monaleen in Fedamore at 3pm

Limerick IFC semi final

Na Piarsaigh v Mungret in Claughaun at 3pm

Limerick JAHC quarter final

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Castletown-Ballyagran in Feenagh at 3.30pm

Limerick JAHC relegation semi final

Ballybrown v Garryspillane in Bruff at 4.30pm

Local News

