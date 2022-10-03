Search

03 Oct 2022

UL Hall of Fame inductee Brian Mullins remembered 'as a giant of the game of Gaelic Football'

The late Brian Mullins

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

03 Oct 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

DUBLIN GAA stalwart Brian Mullins has been remembered in Limerick "as a giant of the game of Gaelic Football".

Mullins graduated in 1976 with a Bachelor of Education in Physical Education from the NCPE in Thomond College, now the University of Limerick.

In 2013, Mullins was inducted into the UL Sports Hall of Fame.

"UL GAA offers our condolences to all UCD GAA the Dublin GAA community on the passing of the great Brian Mullins. A former student of NCPE here in Limerick, Brian will forever be remembered as a giant of the game of Gaelic Football," said UL GAA club on social media.

Mullins has graduated just the year before Thomond College won the 1977 Limerick SFC and the All-Ireland club title the following Spring.

David Mahedy, retired Director, Sport and Recreation in UL, remembered Mullins as a "warrior and a gentleman all in one".

"From our NCPE college days to our Student Sport Ireland days Brian has been a warrior and a gentleman all in one who has done more for Student Sport than anyone. Your incredible influence will be sadly missed by all you encountered and helped. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam," said Mahedy.

GAA President Larry McCarthy was in Thomond College as the same time as Mullins. 

“Be it on or off the field Brian Mullins was a towering presence, a natural leader and was the embodiment of actions speaking louder than words. He is rightly regarded as one of the greatest Gaelic footballers of all time and holds a legendary place in the hearts of Dublin football fans," said McCarthy of his former team-mate from their time in Limerick.

“My deepest sympathies to his partner Elizabeth, his family, his many friends and his colleagues in St Vincents. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís.”

Mullins was only 19 years-old when his St Vincent’s clubmate Kevin Heffernan made him a lynchpin of the Dublin midfield.

He went on to be recognised as an all-time great, a spectacular high fielder with great passing ability.

He won All-Ireland senior medals in 1974, 1976, 1977 and 1983 the last All-Ireland won after he had recovered from serious injuries suffered in a car accident. He was an All-Star in 1976 and 1977.

