Fixtures confirmed: 17 key Limerick GAA games as club hurling and football enter final stages

Jack Kelleher (Patrickswell) and Barry Nash (South Liberties) will renew rivalries in the Limerick SHC quarter final | PICTURE: Gareth Williams
THE first county final spots are up for grabs this weekend in a hectic schedule of 17 club hurling and football championship games in Limerick.
The headline fixtures will be the two Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship quarter finals - in Kilmallock on Saturday and Sunday.
Kilmallock and Na Piarsaigh await in the semi finals the following weekend.
Doon and Kildimo-Pallaskenry meet for the first time ever in the opening quarter final tie, while on Sunday old foes Patrickswell and South Liberties renew rivalry.
Elsewhere this weekend, the semi final line-up will be completed in the Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC and county final spots will be confirmed at intermediate and junior football level.
FIXTURES
Limerick SHC quarter finals
Doon v Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Saturday October 8 in Kilmallock at 3.30pm
Patrickswell v South Liberties, Sunday October 8 in Kilmallock at 2pm
Limerick Premier IHC Round 7
Knockainey V Newcastle West, Saturday October 8 in Ballyagran at 3pm
Dromin-Athlacca v Glenroe, Saturday October 8 in Kilfinane at 3pm
Bruff v Cappamore, Saturday October 8 in Kilteely at 3pm
Effin v Monaleen, Saturday October 8 in Fedamore at 3pm
Limerick IHC relegation final
Caherline v Kilmallock, Sunday October 9 in Hospital at 12noon
Limerick IFC semi final
Na Piarsaigh v Mungret, Saturday October 8 in Claughaun at 3pm
Limerick JAHC quarter finals
Patrickswell v Doon, Friday October 7 in Caherdavin at 7.30pm
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Castletown-Ballyagran, Saturday October 8 in Feenagh at 3.30pm
Crecora-Manister v Killeedy, Sunday October 9 in The Bog Garden at 3.30pm
St Kierans v Kilteely-Dromkeen, Tuesday October 11 in Doon at 7.30pm
Limerick JAHC relegation semi finals
Ballybrown v Garryspillane, Saturday October 8 in Bruff at 4.30pm
Blackrock v Ahane, Sunday October 9 in Fedamore at 12noon
Limerick Premier JAFC semi final
Croom v Feeangh-Kilmeedy, Sunday October 9 in Ballyagran at 3pm
Limerick JAFC semi finals
Mungret v Camogue Rovers, Sunday October 9 in Croom at 12noon
Granagh-Ballingarry v Hospital-Herbertstown, Sunday October 9 in Bruff at 3pm
Nelly Cosgrave, 92, said she was concentrating during the elevation of the blessed sacrament when something caught her eye | PICTURES Brendan Gleeson
Mick and Valerie Dolan, Dolan’s Pub, photographed with Cllr James Collins, Collins Bar | PICTURE: OISIN MCHUGH/TRUEMEDIA
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.