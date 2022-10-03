Search

03 Oct 2022

Fixtures confirmed: 17 key Limerick GAA games as club hurling and football enter final stages

Fixtures confirmed: 17 key Limerick GAA games as club hurling and football enter final stages

Jack Kelleher (Patrickswell) and Barry Nash (South Liberties) will renew rivalries in the Limerick SHC quarter final | PICTURE: Gareth Williams

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

03 Oct 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE first county final spots are up for grabs this weekend in a hectic schedule of 17 club hurling and football championship games in Limerick.

The headline fixtures will be the two Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship quarter finals - in Kilmallock on Saturday and Sunday.

Kilmallock and Na Piarsaigh await in the semi finals the following weekend.

Doon and Kildimo-Pallaskenry meet for the first time ever in the opening quarter final tie, while on Sunday old foes Patrickswell and South Liberties renew rivalry. 

Elsewhere this weekend, the semi final line-up will be completed in the Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC and county final spots will be confirmed at intermediate and junior football level.

FIXTURES

Limerick SHC quarter finals

Doon v Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Saturday October 8 in Kilmallock at 3.30pm

Patrickswell v South Liberties, Sunday October 8 in Kilmallock at 2pm

Limerick Premier IHC Round 7  

Knockainey V Newcastle West, Saturday October 8 in Ballyagran at 3pm

Dromin-Athlacca v Glenroe, Saturday October 8 in Kilfinane at 3pm

Bruff v Cappamore, Saturday October 8 in Kilteely at 3pm

Effin v Monaleen, Saturday October 8 in Fedamore at 3pm

Limerick IHC relegation final 

Caherline v Kilmallock, Sunday October 9 in Hospital at 12noon

Limerick IFC semi final

Na Piarsaigh v Mungret, Saturday October 8 in Claughaun at 3pm

Limerick JAHC quarter finals

Patrickswell v Doon, Friday October 7 in Caherdavin at 7.30pm 

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Castletown-Ballyagran, Saturday October 8 in Feenagh at 3.30pm

Crecora-Manister v Killeedy, Sunday October 9 in The Bog Garden at 3.30pm

St Kierans v Kilteely-Dromkeen, Tuesday October 11 in Doon at 7.30pm

Limerick JAHC relegation semi finals 

Ballybrown v Garryspillane, Saturday October 8 in Bruff at 4.30pm

Blackrock v Ahane, Sunday October 9 in Fedamore at 12noon

Limerick Premier JAFC semi final

Croom v Feeangh-Kilmeedy, Sunday October 9 in Ballyagran at 3pm

Limerick JAFC semi finals

Mungret v Camogue Rovers, Sunday October 9 in Croom at 12noon

Granagh-Ballingarry v Hospital-Herbertstown, Sunday October 9 in Bruff at 3pm

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media