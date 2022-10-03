Search

03 Oct 2022

Semi final fixtures confirmed in the top four tiers of Limerick club football championship

Action from Fr Caseys and Kildimo-Pallaskenry in their Limerick SFC quarter final tie | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson

Jerome O'Connell

03 Oct 2022 9:30 AM

THE semi final fixture line-up is now complete across the top four tiers of Limerick club football championship.

Champions Newcastle West will play Monaleen in the semi finals of the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior club football championship.

It’s a repeat of last season’s semi final in which the west Limerick side were one point winners.

Newcastle West are looking to reach a fourth Limerick SFC final in six years but have never won back-to-back titles.

Monaleen haven’t appeared in the final since their last title win in 2016 – losing semi finals to Newcastle West (2) and Adare.

The other semi final will pit last year's finalists Adare against Fr Caseys.

Adare will be playing in a sixth successive semi final, while for the Abbeyfeale side it’s a first time in the last four since 2014.

It’s 2009 since the side from the Kerry border last played in the final, while Adare are looking to reach a third successive decider.

While, Newcastle West and Adare both qualified automatically for the semi finals as group winners with 100% records, Fr Caseys and Monaleen were weekend quarter final winners.

In the Griffins Coaches Limerick intermediate club football championship is also down to the semi final stage.

Na Piarsaigh, who were relegated down from the senior ranks last year, will face fellow city side Mungret St Pauls. The other semi final pits Dromcollogher-Broadford against St Senans.

Three of the county IFC semi finalists are the three most recent senior sides – Na Piarsaigh (2021), Drom-Broadford (2020) and St Senans (2019).

Mungret were in the senior final 21 years ago but haven't been in an intermediate final since their drop down from the top tier.

In the Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC the semi final line-up is Castlemahon against Cappamore and Croom against Feenagh-Kilmeedy.

In the Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAFC the semi final line-up is Mungret against Camogue Rovers and Granagh-Ballingarry against Hospital-Herbertstown.

FIXTURES

Irish Wire Products Ltd County Senior Football Championship Semi Finals

Newcastle West v Monaleen, Sunday October 23 in Askeaton at 1pm

Adare v Fr Caseys, Sunday October 23 in Newcastle West at 4pm

Griffin Coaches County Intermediate Football Championship Semi Finals

Na Piarsaigh v Mungret, Saturday October 8 in Claughaun at 3pm

Dromcollogher-Broadford v St Senans, Sunday October 16 in Newcastle West at 3pm

Woodlands House Hotel County Premier Junior A Football Championship Semi Finals

Croom v Feeangh-Kilmeedy, Sunday October 9 in Ballyagran at 3pm

Castlemahon v Cappamore, Saturday October 15 in Bruff at 3pm

Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Football Championship Semi Finals

Mungret v Camogue Rovers, Sunday October 9 in Croom at 12noon

Granagh-Ballingarry v Hospital-Herbertstown, Sunday October 9 in Bruff at 3pm

