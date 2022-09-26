Fixtures confirmed for the knockout stages in top four tiers of Limerick club football

THE line-up is complete for the knockout stages of the Limerick senior, intermediate and junior club football championships.

All club football quarter finals (see fixtures below) are to be played next weekend before attention switches back to club hurling.

In the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC champions Newcastle West and last year's finalists Adare both advanced through the five games of the group phase with 100% records and progress directly to the semi finals.

In the quarter finals, Monaleen play St Kierans and Kildimo-Pallaskenry face Fr Caseys.

At the other end of the championship, there is a big south Limerick derby in the relegation play-off with Ballylanders playing Galbally.

The race to win promotion into the senior ranks is also down to six teams and Na Piarsaigh remain in contention to make an immediate return to the top flight.

The Caherdavin side were relegated last season from the senior grade but have progressed directly to the Limerick IFC semi finals, along with Dromcollogher-Broadford.

In the quarter finals Mungret will play St Patricks in a city derby, while Gerald Griffins and St Senans will meet in another derby tie.

Bruff are already confirmed as relegated back into the junior ranks.

In the Premier JAFC, Croom and Castlemahon finished as table-toppers and progress into the last four.

In the Premier JAFC quarter finals Athea face Cappamore and Kilteely-Dromkeen meet Feenagh-Kilmeedy.

Relegation will be between Monaleen and Ballybrown.

In the fourth tier of Limerick club football, the county JAFC, Mungret have booked a semi final spot, while among those in quarter final action will be Banogue and Ballybricken-Bohermore.

Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC quarter finals

Fr Caseys v Kildimo-Pallaskenry on Saturday October 1 in Newcastle West at 4pm

St Kierans v Monaleen on Saturday October 1 in Bruff at 4pm

Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC Relegation Final

Ballylanders v Galbally, on Sunday October 2 in Kilfinane at 2pm

Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC quarter finals

Mungret v St Patricks on Saturday October 1 in Claughaun at 4pm

St Senans v Gerald Griffins on Saturday October 1 in The Bog Garden at 4pm

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC quarter finals

Athea v Cappamore on Saturday October 1 in Clarina at 3pm

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Kilteely-Dromkeen on Sunday October 2 in Kilbreedy at 1pm

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC Relegation Final

Ballybrown v Monaleen on Sunday October 2 in Mungret at 1pm

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAFC Relegation Final

Adare v Bruree on Saturday October 1 in Ballingarry at 3pm