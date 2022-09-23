Search

23 Sept 2022

Monagea and St Ailbes renew rivalry in Limerick senior ladies football championship final

St Ailbes and Monagea renew rivalry in Limerick senior ladies football championship final

Action from the 2019 Limerick LGFA final between St Ailbes and Monagea

Jerome O'Connell

23 Sept 2022 8:00 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick senior ladies football championship final takes place this Sunday.

Bruff hosts the September 25 decider at 1.30 with champions Monagea playing St Ailbes.

It's a repeat of the 2019 and 2020 finals - both won by Ailbes.

This Sunday's final comes just four days after the two semi finals - Monagea beating Ballylanders after extra time in a repeat of last year's county final, while St Ailbes defeated 2021 intermediate champions Dromcollogher-Broadford.

Both sides reach the final with 100% records.

Monagea overcame Dromcolllogher-Broadford, St Brigids and Old Mill in the group phase and then defeated Ballylanders in the semi final.

St Ailbes beat Feohanagh-Castlemahon and Ballylanders in the group phase and then Dromcollogher-Broadford in their semi final.

West Limerick's Monagea are appearing in a sixth successive final and chasing a fourth ever title - adding to 2020, 2018 and 2014. Back in July, Monagea lost the Division One League final to Feohanagh-Castlemahon.

Monagea beat St Ailbes enroute to last year's title win but haven't beaten the east Limerick side in either of their two previous final meetings.

St Ailbes are four-time champions - 2011, '12, '19 and 2020.

At inter-county level in 2022, Limerick lost the Division Four League Final to Offaly and the All-Ireland Junior Championship semi final to Fermanagh - on Graham Shine's panel were Grainne McKenna, Katie Heelan, Mairead Kavanagh, Meadhbh MacNamara and Niamh Ryan (all St Ailbes) and Catriona Davis, Deborah Murphy and Karen O'Leary (all Monagea).

Elsewhere, this Sunday the Limerick Intermediate Championship semi finals also take place this Sunday September - Knockainey v Murroe-Boher in Kilteely at 5pm and Mungret St Pauls v Oola in Knockainey at 5.30.

Also on this weekend are the County Junior A Championship semi finals - Galtee Gaels v St Ailbes is on Saturday September 24 in Kilteely at 6pm, while Ahane v Athea is on Sunday September 25 in Croom at 11am.

