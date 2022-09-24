Three teams battling for one quarter final spot in Limerick SFC final round ties

GROUP TWO of the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior club football championship concludes this afternoon with three teams batting for one quarter final spot.

Adare and St Kierans are both undefeated and have confirmed their progress into the knockout stages.

Ballysteen, Galtee Gaels and Kildimo-Pallaskenry can all still reach the quarter finals against Newcastle West or Fr Caseys.

Also confirmed is that Ballylanders will contest the relegation play-off against Oola or Galbally.

There will be three games in Group One on Sunday to confirm the line-up for the knockout stages.

St Kierans v Adare in Croagh at 4pm

The two undefeated sides meet the winner directly into a semi final and the losing side to play Monaleen or Claughaun in a quarter final next weekend.

An Adare victory, or draw, can propel them to a sixth successive Limerick SFC semi final.

Last year's finalists are under new management this season with former inter-county manager John Brudair at the helm with his Dromcollogher-Broadford play Patrick Donnell as coach.

While Adare are undefeated they have a lengthy injury-list, including county star Hugh Bourke.

St Kierans, league finalists earlier in the year, are looking to return to the knockout stages for the first time since 2019.

The sides haven't actually met in the Limerick SFC since 2015 - Adare have won three Fr Casey Cup titles since to join St Kierans in the roll of honour.

Ballylanders v Galtee Gaels in Kilfinane at 4pm

This is a big south Limerick derby with two sides chasing very opposing goals.

Ballylanders will contest the relegation play-off regardless of this result but Galtee Gaels need a win to reach another quarter final.

Now in their third season in the senior ranks, the Kilbehenny-Anglesboro side be into the quarter final if they win and Ballysteen beat Kildimo-Pallaskenry, or if that game also finishes level and the men in maroon win.

When these sides met in 2020, Ballylanders were 1-16 to 0-8 winners.

Bally have injury concerns surrounding Jimmy Barry Murphy as they look to build form ahead of the promotion play-off.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Ballysteen in The Bog Garden at 4pm

This is a novel derby tie with much on the line - both have one win, one draw and two defeats to-date.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry have progress in their own hands - victory would see them advance. Ballysteen need to win and hope Galtee Gaels don't win.

If Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Ballysteen draw, both would lose out if Galtee Gaels win, while Kildimo-Pallaskenry would advance if all three teams chasing the last quarter final spot draw their games.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry are in their first season ever up in the senior ranks and face a Ballysteen side seeking a fifth successive quarter final.

Last weekend Kildimo-Pallaskenry booked their place in the senior hurling quarter finals and at least six of that starting team will again be in the 1-15 for the side in blue.

Saturday September 24 fixtures

Irish Wire Products Ltd County Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 5

Griffin Coaches County Intermediate Football Championship Group 1 Round 5

Glin v Na Piarsaigh in Askeaton at 3pm

Crecora-Manister v St Senans in Ballybrown at 3pm

Woodlands House Hotel County Premier Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 5

Athea v Croom in Newcastle West at 1pm

Kilteely-Dromkeen v Newcastle West in Kilbreedy at 6pm

Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 5

Mungret St Pauls v Na Piarsaigh in Childers Road at 3pm