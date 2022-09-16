Search

16 Sept 2022

Limerick GAA reveal details of sub-committee to source new inter-county football manager

Billy Lee

Jerome O'Connell

16 Sept 2022 8:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA have selected a five man sub-committee to source a new inter-county senior football manager.

Billy Lee ended his six years at the helm last month and on Tuesday night at the September meeting of the County Board the process to select his successor was set in motion.

One of the recommendations from the Limerick Football Review report was that a five-person group be established to select new inter-county managers to contain officers from the Football Development Committee and the County Board Executive.

Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan proposed Limerick GAA vice-chairman Seamus McNamara, Limerick GAA secretary Mike O'Riordan, Football Committee chairman Gerry Phillips, Football Committee secretary Wayne Fitzgerald and Football Committee PRO Tony Grene.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Billy for the huge amount of work he has done, and his management team," said Limerick Football Development Committee Chairman Gerry Phillips.

"In 2017 we all know where the team stood when he took over and he has brought them to a place that nobody would have dreamed of back in that time. Thanks to Billy, his backroom staff and his management and everybody concerned with the team

Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan thanked Billy Lee for "tremendous service".

"He had a very difficult initial couple of years and he stuck with it when a lot of people would have walked away from it. His determination, experience and the why he applied himself proved that he was able to get results - he has left Limerick football in a very good place," said Cregan.

"What remains now is to ensure that they can remain up there and that we can keep progressing Limerick football."

