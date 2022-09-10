Search

10 Sept 2022

Limerick GAA officials begin process to find a new football manager to succeed Billy Lee

Limerick GAA officials begin process to find a new football manager to succeed Billy Lee

Former Limerick senior football manager Billy Lee

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

10 Sept 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA officials are to propose a sub-committee at next week’s September County Board meeting to select the next inter-county senior football manager.

After six years at the helm Billy Lee stepped down on August 23.

Limerick will play in Division Two of the Allianz Football League in 2023 – playing Dublin, Meath, Kildare, Derry, Cork, Clare and Louth.

Limerick GAA’s executive officers met last week and will propose a workgroup that will identify the new manager to bring forward for ratification.

Given Billy Lee’s longevity it’s November 2016 since Limerick last had to appoint a senior football manager. On that occasion the appointments committee was made up of former footballer Stephen Lucey, Limerick Football Committee chairman John Cregan, Limerick Football Development Officer Gerry Philips, Limerick GAA vice-chairman Liam O’Sullivan and Mike Mullane of St Senans GAA club.

It is understood that the sub-committee to be tasked with identifying Billy Lee’ successor will be a mix of personnel from the executive and the Limerick Football Development Committee. The sub-committee will first report back on their progress to the October County Board meeting.

Limerick will also have new managements at minor and U20 football level in 2023 and an update on the process to fill these roles is also expected at next week’s September County Board meeting.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media