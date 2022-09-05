Search

05 Sept 2022

Garryspillane too good for Mungret-St Paul's in Limerick SHC

Eoin Sheehan, of Garryspillane, scored two points in their Limerick SHC win over Mungret St Paul's

John Redington

05 Sept 2022 12:30 PM

sport@limerickleader.ie

A BRAVE second half recovery that turned a four-point deficit into a two-point lead with just minutes to play came to nought as Mungret-St Paul's were caught by the sting in Garryspillane's tail and crashed to their second defeat out of three in Group Two of the senior hurling championship on a 2-18 to 1-17 scoreline in Doon on Sunday evening.

Even though there are two rounds still left to play, such is the tightness of this six-team cockpit that the result left the winners sharing top of the table with Ballybrown, South Liberties and Kildimo-Pallaskenry while the loser's main concern now is to avoid an immediate return to premier intermediate.

The first four attacks ended in scores, with the Knocklong side leading 1-7 to 0-9 at the break.

The Bouncers got the perfect restart, Sheehan bursting into a scramble to lift, step to the side and swipe to the net.

Heavey equalised and Callum Sheehan restored their lead and a pair of O'Shea '65's followed by Eoin Sheehan got Garryspillane over the line with a bit to spare.

SCORERS: GARRYSPILLANE: Callum Sheehan 2-2, Dylan O'Shea 0-8 (3 '45's, 2 frees), Bryan Heavey 0-3, Eoin Sheehan 0-2, Declan Barry, Mark Quinlan, Micheál Bourke 0-1 each. MUNGRET-ST PAUL'S: Paul O'Brien 0-7 (6 frees), Brendan Giltenane 0-4, Niall Mulcahy 1-1, Barry Duff 0-2, Rory Duff, Brian O'Meara, Conor Lenihan 0-1 each.

