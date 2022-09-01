Search

01 Sept 2022

Live television coverage confirmed for two games in the Limerick club hurling championship

Jerome O'Connell

01 Sept 2022 6:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed that two of their biggest club fixtures of the season will be televised live.

The final of the Bon Secours Limerick SHC takes place on Sunday October 30 at 3.30 and will be live on TG4 from the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

It will be the sixth successive season that the county senior hurling final will be live on TV.

There will also be live television coverage of a Limerick SHC semi final.

The last four ties take place on October 15/16 with a Saturday evening fixture live on RTE at 7.30pm.

There are three rounds of group games before the knockout stages commence with quarter finals on October 8-10.

Those remaining group games will take place across the next three weekends with six games in each round. The round three action gets underway this Thursday September 1 with champions Kilmallock playing Adare in Ballyagran at 6.15.

The bookmakers have Na Piarsaigh as the 4/7 favourites to win another Daly Cup title.

Holders Kilmallock are 7/2 second favourites with Doon 9/2 and Patrickswell 15/2.

All others are in double-digits.

