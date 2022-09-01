Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the week September 1-7

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the period from Thursday September 1 to Wednesday September 7.
Thursday September 1
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Adare v Kilmallock in Ballyagran at 6.15pm
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 4
Effin v Newcastle West in Feenagh at 6.15pm
Bruff v Monaleen in Caherconlish at 6.15pm
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Bruree v Croom in Bruff at 6.15pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Templeglantine in Quaid Park at 6.30pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 3
Patrickswell v Tournafulla in Ballingarry at 6pm
U13 Hurling Division 1 championship semi final
Monaleen v Murroe -Boher in Fedamore at 6.30
Killeedy-Tournafulla v Granagh-Ballingarry in The Bog Garden at 6.30
U13 Hurling Division 2 Shield semi final
(First named team at home unless stated otherwise for semi finals and finals)
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Mungret St Pauls at 6:45pm
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Monaleen at 6:45pm
U13 Football Division 2
(First named team at home unless stated otherwise for semi finals and finals)
Newcastle West v Na Piarsaigh at 6:45pm
Friday September 2
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Doon v Ahane in Cappamore at 6.15pm
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Caherline v Feohanagh in Ballybrown at 6.15pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Staker Wallace v Ballybricken-Bohermore in Hospital at 6pm
Blackrock v Crecora-Manister in Kilbreedy at 6pm
Castletown-Ballyagran v St Patricks in Fedamore at 6pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3
Ballybrown v St Kierans in Askeaton at 6pm
U15 Football Division 3B
Croom v Monagea in Croom at 7pm
U17 Football Division 2B
Galbally v Claughaun in Galbally at 7pm
Saturday September 3
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Patrickswell v Na Piarsaigh in Kilmallock at 6.15pm
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Ballybrown in Askeaton at 6pm
Blackrock v South Liberties in Cappamore at 6.15pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Killeedy v Monagea in Newcastle West at 6pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3
Mungret St Pauls v Doon in Caherconlish at 1pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 3
Rathkeale v Garryspillane in Rathbane at 1pm
Kilteely-Dromkeen v Old Christians in Caherelly at 6pm
U13 Hurling Division 2
Patrickswell v Newcastle West in Patrickswell at 11am
U15 Hurling Division 1
Monaleen v Doon in Monaleen at 11am
U15 Hurling Division 1 championship semi final
Mungret St Pauls v Na Piarsaigh in Claughaun at 12.30
U15 Hurling Division 2 championship semi final
(First named team at home unless stated)
Adare v Glenroe in Kilbreedy at 11am
Murroe-Boher v Bruff in Claughaun at 11am
U15 Hurling Division 2
(First named team at home unless stated)
Hospital-Herbertstown v Garryspillane at 11:00
Killacolla Gaels v Ballybrown
U15 Hurling Division 3
(First named team at home unless stated)
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Templeglantine at 11am
Caherline v Knockaderry at 11am
U15 Football Division 3B
(First named team at home unless stated)
St Kierans v Croom at 11am
Sunday September 4
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Garryspillane v Mungret St Pauls in Doon at 6.15pm
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 4
Dromin-Athlacca v Cappamore in Kilteely at 1pm
Knockainey v Glenroe in Knocklong at 6pm
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Na Piarsaigh v Murroe-Boher in Childers Road at 6pm
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Knockaderry v Granagh-Ballingarry in The Bog Garden, Rathkeale at 2pm
Kilmallock v Pallasgreen in Bruff at 2pm
Croagh-Kilfinny v Hospital-Herbertstown in Fedamore at 6pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Ahane v Claughaun in Caherelly at 1pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3
Askeaton v Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Newcastle West at 2pm
Monday September 5
U15 Football Division 2
(All games at 6.30pm and first named team at home unless stated)
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Adare
U15 Football Division 3A
(All games at 6.30pm and first named team at home unless stated)
Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Galbally at 7pm
Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue v Cappamore at 7pm
South Liberties v Hospital-Herbertstown at 7pm
Pallasgreen v Coshlea Gaels at 7pm
U15 Football Division 3B
(All games at 6.30pm and first named team at home unless stated)
Monagea v Kildimo-Pallaskenry
Croom v Knockaderry
St Kierans v St Senans
U15 Football Division 3C
(All games at 6.30pm and first named team at home unless stated)
Bruff v St Patricks
Crecora-Manister v Monaleen
Mungret St Pauls v Na Piarsaigh
U17 Hurling Division 3B
Caherline v Glenroe in Caherconlish at 6.45pm
Tuesday September 6
County Under 19 A Hurling Championship Semi Final
Garryspillane v Knockaderry in Rhebogue at 8pm
County U19 B Hurling Championship Final
Dromin-Athlacca v Belville Gaels in Knocklong at 8pm
Wednesday September 7
U17 Football Division 2A
(All games at 6.30pm and first named team at home unless stated)
Adare v Dromcollogher-Broadford
Croom v Killacolla Gaels
Shannon Gaels v Belville Gaels
U17 Football Division 2B
(All games at 6.30pm and first named team at home unless stated)
Claughaun v Crecora-Manister
Ahane v Ballybrown
Na Piarsaigh v Galbally
U17 Football Division 3A
(All games at 6.30pm and first named team at home unless stated)
Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue v Mungret St Pauls
Mountcollins v St Patricks
U17 Football Division 3B
(All games at 6.30pm and first named team at home unless stated)
Galtee Gaels v Hospital-Herbertstown
Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Caherconlish
Coshlea Gaels v Cappamore
Bruff v Ballylanders
