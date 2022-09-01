Search

01 Sept 2022

Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the week September 1-7

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

01 Sept 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the period from Thursday September 1 to Wednesday September 7.

Thursday September 1

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Adare v Kilmallock in Ballyagran at 6.15pm

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 4

Effin v Newcastle West in Feenagh at 6.15pm

Bruff v Monaleen in Caherconlish at 6.15pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Bruree v Croom in Bruff at 6.15pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Templeglantine in Quaid Park at 6.30pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 3

Patrickswell v Tournafulla in Ballingarry at 6pm

U13 Hurling Division 1 championship semi final

Monaleen v Murroe -Boher in Fedamore at 6.30

Killeedy-Tournafulla v Granagh-Ballingarry in The Bog Garden at 6.30

U13 Hurling Division 2 Shield semi final

(First named team at home unless stated otherwise for semi finals and finals)

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Mungret St Pauls at 6:45pm

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Monaleen at 6:45pm

U13 Football Division 2

(First named team at home unless stated otherwise for semi finals and finals)

Newcastle West v Na Piarsaigh at 6:45pm

Friday September 2

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Doon v Ahane in Cappamore at 6.15pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Caherline v Feohanagh in Ballybrown at 6.15pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Staker Wallace v Ballybricken-Bohermore in Hospital at 6pm

Blackrock v Crecora-Manister in Kilbreedy at 6pm

Castletown-Ballyagran v St Patricks in Fedamore at 6pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3

Ballybrown v St Kierans in Askeaton at 6pm

U15 Football Division 3B

Croom v Monagea in Croom at 7pm

U17 Football Division 2B

Galbally v Claughaun in Galbally at 7pm

Saturday September 3

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Patrickswell v Na Piarsaigh in Kilmallock at 6.15pm

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Ballybrown in Askeaton at 6pm

Blackrock v South Liberties in Cappamore at 6.15pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Killeedy v Monagea in Newcastle West at 6pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3

Mungret St Pauls v Doon in Caherconlish at 1pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 3

Rathkeale v Garryspillane in Rathbane at 1pm

Kilteely-Dromkeen v Old Christians in Caherelly at 6pm

U13 Hurling Division 2

Patrickswell v Newcastle West in Patrickswell at 11am

U15 Hurling Division 1

Monaleen v Doon in Monaleen at 11am

U15 Hurling Division 1 championship semi final

Mungret St Pauls v Na Piarsaigh in Claughaun at 12.30

U15 Hurling Division 2 championship semi final

(First named team at home unless stated)

Adare v Glenroe in Kilbreedy at 11am

Murroe-Boher v Bruff in Claughaun at 11am

U15 Hurling Division 2

(First named team at home unless stated)

Hospital-Herbertstown v Garryspillane at 11:00

Killacolla Gaels v Ballybrown

U15 Hurling Division 3

(First named team at home unless stated)

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Templeglantine at 11am

Caherline v Knockaderry at 11am

U15 Football Division 3B

(First named team at home unless stated)

St Kierans v Croom at 11am

Sunday September 4

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3

Garryspillane v Mungret St Pauls in Doon at 6.15pm

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 4

Dromin-Athlacca v Cappamore in Kilteely at 1pm

Knockainey v Glenroe in Knocklong at 6pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Na Piarsaigh v Murroe-Boher in Childers Road at 6pm 

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3

Knockaderry v Granagh-Ballingarry in The Bog Garden, Rathkeale at 2pm

Kilmallock v Pallasgreen in Bruff at 2pm

Croagh-Kilfinny v Hospital-Herbertstown in Fedamore at 6pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Ahane  v Claughaun in Caherelly at 1pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3

Askeaton v Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Newcastle West at 2pm

Monday September 5 

U15 Football Division 2

(All games at 6.30pm and first named team at home unless stated)

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Adare

U15 Football Division 3A

(All games at 6.30pm and first named team at home unless stated)

Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Galbally at 7pm

Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue v Cappamore at 7pm

South Liberties v Hospital-Herbertstown at 7pm

Pallasgreen v Coshlea Gaels at 7pm

U15 Football Division 3B

(All games at 6.30pm and first named team at home unless stated)

Monagea v Kildimo-Pallaskenry

Croom v Knockaderry

St Kierans v St Senans

U15 Football Division 3C

(All games at 6.30pm and first named team at home unless stated)

Bruff v St Patricks 

Crecora-Manister v Monaleen

Mungret St Pauls v Na Piarsaigh

U17 Hurling Division 3B

Caherline v Glenroe in Caherconlish at 6.45pm

Tuesday September 6

County Under 19 A Hurling Championship Semi Final 

Garryspillane v Knockaderry in Rhebogue at 8pm

County U19 B Hurling Championship Final

Dromin-Athlacca v Belville Gaels in Knocklong at 8pm

Wednesday September 7

U17 Football Division 2A

(All games at 6.30pm and first named team at home unless stated)

Adare v Dromcollogher-Broadford

Croom v Killacolla Gaels

Shannon Gaels v Belville Gaels

U17 Football Division 2B

(All games at 6.30pm and first named team at home unless stated)

Claughaun v Crecora-Manister 

Ahane v Ballybrown

Na Piarsaigh v Galbally

U17 Football Division 3A

(All games at 6.30pm and first named team at home unless stated)

Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue v Mungret St Pauls

Mountcollins v St Patricks

U17 Football Division 3B

(All games at 6.30pm and first named team at home unless stated)

Galtee Gaels v Hospital-Herbertstown

Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Caherconlish

Coshlea Gaels v Cappamore 

Bruff v Ballylanders

