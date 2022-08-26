In Pictures: Bruff celebrate Limerick U19 Premier hurling final win over Monaleen

A DOMINANT second half display from Bruff saw them crowned Limerick U19 Premier hurling champions, thanks to a 2-19 to 1-14 final victory over Monaleen at Caherconlish.
The Stars turned this game on its head after a first half which Monaleen were the better side. The City men lead 1-9 to 0-8 at half time.
That lead was thanks to six points from Ronan Lyons while Noel Clancy also pointed. The goal from Max Ivory had the City side well placed.
But second half goals from Diarmuid Dennehy and Tadhg Boddy pushed them clear. They enjoyed a string of scores late on with Darragh Butler accurate from frees.
Photographer Kieran Ryan-Benson captured all the excitement from Tuesday night's final for the Limerick Leader.
