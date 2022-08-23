Search

Limerick GAA fixtures - August 24 to August 31

A busy week lies ahead on the Limerick GAA fixture front

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

23 Aug 2022

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24

COUNTY

County Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 4

Ballybricken Bohermore v Mungret St. Paul’s (B Team) in Rathbane at 6:30p.m.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 25

COUNTY

County Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 4

Galbally v Fr. Casey’s in Kilomallock at 6:30p.m.

County Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 4

Ballybrown v Athea in Askeaton at 6:30p.m.

County Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 4

Hospital Herbertstown v Adare (B Team) at 6:30p.m.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

COUNTY

County Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 4

Monaleen v Oola in Knocklong at 6:30p.m.

County Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 4

Adare v Ballylanders in Feenagh at 6:30p.m.

County Intermediate Football Championship Group 1 Round 4

Na Piarsaigh v St. Patrick’s in Childers Road at 6:30p.m.

County Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 Round 4

Gerald Griffins v Dromcollogher Broadford in Newcastle West at 6:30p.m.

County Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 4

Croom v Kilteely Dromkeen in Fedamore at 6:30p.m.

Newcastle West (B Team) v Cappagh in Knockaderry at 6:30p.m.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

COUNTY

County Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 4

Newcastle West v Claughaun in Mick Neville Park at 6:30p.m.

County Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 4

Galtee Gaels v Kildimo Pallaskenry in Caherconlish at 6:30p.m.

County Intermediate Football Championship Group 1 Round 4

St. Senan’s v Glin in Ballyhahill at 6:30p.m.

County Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 Round 4

Pallasgreen v Fr. Casey’s in Feenagh at 6:30p.m.

Rathkeale v Mungret St. Pauls in Askeaton at 6:30p.m.

County Premier Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 4

Feenagh Kilmeedy v Cappamore in Kilbreedy at 6:30p.m.

County Under 19 A Hurling Championship Group 1 Semi Final

Ballybrown v Cois Laoi Gaels in Kilmallock at 6:00p.m. (E.T.I.N.)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

COUNTY

County Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 4

Ballysteen v St. Kieran’s in The Bog Garden at 6:30p.m.

County Premier Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 4

Mountcollins v Castlemahon in Newcastle West at 2:00p.m.

Monaleen (B Team) v Monagea in Croagh at 2:00p.m.

County Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 4

Banogue v South Liberties in Fedamore at 2:00p.m.

County Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 4

St. Patrick’s (B Team) v Ahane in Monaleen at 2:00p.m.

Camogue Rovers v Granagh Ballingarry in Banogue at 2:00p.m.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30

COUNTY

County Under 19 B Football Championship Final

Galtee Gaels v Banogue in Kilbreedy at 6:00p.m.

