Limerick GAA fixtures - August 24 to August 31

A busy week lies ahead on the Limerick GAA fixture front
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24
COUNTY
County Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 4
Ballybricken Bohermore v Mungret St. Paul’s (B Team) in Rathbane at 6:30p.m.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 25
COUNTY
County Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 4
Galbally v Fr. Casey’s in Kilomallock at 6:30p.m.
County Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 4
Ballybrown v Athea in Askeaton at 6:30p.m.
County Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 4
Hospital Herbertstown v Adare (B Team) at 6:30p.m.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 26
COUNTY
County Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 4
Monaleen v Oola in Knocklong at 6:30p.m.
County Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 4
Adare v Ballylanders in Feenagh at 6:30p.m.
County Intermediate Football Championship Group 1 Round 4
Na Piarsaigh v St. Patrick’s in Childers Road at 6:30p.m.
County Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 Round 4
Gerald Griffins v Dromcollogher Broadford in Newcastle West at 6:30p.m.
County Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 4
Croom v Kilteely Dromkeen in Fedamore at 6:30p.m.
Newcastle West (B Team) v Cappagh in Knockaderry at 6:30p.m.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 27
COUNTY
County Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 4
Newcastle West v Claughaun in Mick Neville Park at 6:30p.m.
County Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 4
Galtee Gaels v Kildimo Pallaskenry in Caherconlish at 6:30p.m.
County Intermediate Football Championship Group 1 Round 4
St. Senan’s v Glin in Ballyhahill at 6:30p.m.
County Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 Round 4
Pallasgreen v Fr. Casey’s in Feenagh at 6:30p.m.
Rathkeale v Mungret St. Pauls in Askeaton at 6:30p.m.
County Premier Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 4
Feenagh Kilmeedy v Cappamore in Kilbreedy at 6:30p.m.
County Under 19 A Hurling Championship Group 1 Semi Final
Ballybrown v Cois Laoi Gaels in Kilmallock at 6:00p.m. (E.T.I.N.)
SUNDAY, AUGUST 28
COUNTY
County Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 4
Ballysteen v St. Kieran’s in The Bog Garden at 6:30p.m.
County Premier Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 4
Mountcollins v Castlemahon in Newcastle West at 2:00p.m.
Monaleen (B Team) v Monagea in Croagh at 2:00p.m.
County Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 4
Banogue v South Liberties in Fedamore at 2:00p.m.
County Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 4
St. Patrick’s (B Team) v Ahane in Monaleen at 2:00p.m.
Camogue Rovers v Granagh Ballingarry in Banogue at 2:00p.m.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 30
COUNTY
County Under 19 B Football Championship Final
Galtee Gaels v Banogue in Kilbreedy at 6:00p.m.
