Search

21 Aug 2022

Adare record third group win in Limerick SFC with victory over Ballysteen

Adare record third group win in Limerick SFC with victory over Ballysteen

Adare defeated Balysteen in the Limerick SFC in Rathkeale on Saturday night

Reporter:

John Redington in Rathkeale

21 Aug 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

ADARE recorded a 0-13 to 1-7 victory over Ballysteen on Saturday night in Rathkeale to secure a third consecutive group win and qualify for the senior football championship play-offs with two Group Two rounds still to play.

The win keeps Adare in the hunt for regaining their county title after losing it to Newcastle West last year.

However, it was more a case of job done rather than of overpowering dominance that saw them recover from an early goal and keep in touch while a man down to a black card early in the second half before reeling off five scores on the trot that delivered them the result after they had been restored to full strength.

There was little to separate the sides for the first three quarters in which Ballysteen held a lead of a point or two for the most part but they never showed enough urgency in their movement to make the most of the breeze behind them early on.

And that was where it came down to experience. Having soaked up what was thrown at them, the Maiguesiders had enough in reserve to press down the home straight when the channels began to open up ahead of them.

Ballysteen led the Round 3 contest 1-3 to 0-5 at half-time.

SCORERS: ADARE: Robbie Bourke 0-5 (0-3 frees, 0-1 penalty), Shane Costello 0-3, Mikie Lyons (free), Davey Lyons, Adam Canny, Cian Sparling, Mark Connolly (mark) 0-1 each; BALLYSTEEN: Cillian Ferris 1-0, David O'Shaughnessy 0-3 (2 frees), Sean Whelan, Shane Gallagher, Danny Neville, Luke Gammell 0-1 each.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media