Action resumes in Limerick senior football championship tonight

ACTION in the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior football championship resumes tonight, Thursday, with a full series of round three games down for decision over the coming days.
In Group 1, the action resumes on Thursday evening of Monaleen and Fr Casey's at Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale. Throw-in is at 6.45pm. Fr Casey's currently sit joint top in Group 1 with two wins from their opening two group fixtures. Thursday evening's opponents Monaleen have won one and lost one of their opening two games.
The action continues in Group 1 with the meeting of Newcastle West and Galbally in Kilmallock on Friday, 6.45pm. Newcastle West have won bought their games to date, while Galbally have taken a point from their opening two games. Round 3 action in Group 1 will be compeleted when Claughaun face Oola in Caherconlish on Sunday, 6.45pm.
In Group 2, Ballylanders and Kildimo-Pallaskenry meet in a crucial fixture for both sides in Caherconlish on Friday, 6.45pm.
Also in Group 2, high-flying Adare,with two wins to date, face Ballytseen in the Bog Garden on Saturday, 6.45pm, while joint table toppers St Kieran's will take on Galtee Gaels in Kilmallock on Sunday at 6.45pm.
