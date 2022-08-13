Search

13 Aug 2022

Former Limerick All-Ireland U21 hurling winning manager seeks role on GAA County Board

Pat Donnelly

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

13 Aug 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S 2017 All-Ireland U21 hurling winning manager Pat Donnelly has been nominated for the vacant role of Coaching and Games Officer on the County Board Executive.

The officer role has been vacant since the sad passing of Denis Holmes in March.

South Liberties clubman Donnelly is a former Limerick minor, U21 and U25 hurling manager.

His U21 side defeated Kilkenny in the 2017 All-Ireland U21 final - Sean Finn, Kyle Hayes, Barry Nash, Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane and Peter Casey among the current All-Ireland SHC winners in a team that was captained by Tom Morrissey.

Donnelly has been nominated for the Limerick GAA County Board role and pending any further club submissions will be ratified at the September County Board meeting.

There will be much change on the Limerick County Board come Annual Convention in December with a number of officers reaching the end of their five year term, including chairman John Cregan, treasurer Liam Bourke and PRO High Murphy.

Local News

