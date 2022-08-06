30 teams set out in search of silverware as Limerick Ladies Football Championship commences

Pictured at the launch of the 3Dental Championships. PIC: Eamon Doody, SkyView photography
THE 3Dental Limerick Ladies Football club championship commences this weekend with 30 teams representing 21 clubs across four tiers of action.
The varying county finals are set for October 8/9.
Seven teams play in the senior championship - In Group One are 2021 champions Monagea, 2021intermediate champions Dromcollogher-Broadford, Old Mill and St Brigids while in Group Two are 2020 senior champions St Ailbes, 2021 finalists Ballylanders and Feohanagh-Castlemahon.
There are six teams in the intermediate championship - Murroe-Boher, Knockainey and Oola in Group One and Adare, Fr Caseys and Mungret St Pauls in Group Two.
Five teams compete in the Junior A Championship - Galtee Gaels, St Ailbes, Groody Gaels, Athea and Ahane.
Twelve teams play in the Junior B Championship. However, in the knockout stages, the teams will be graded into three sections of four to compete for the Junior B, Junior C and Novice titles.
The initial groupings were done geographically.
Starting out Group One consists of Pallasgreen, Croom and the B teams from Mungret St Pauls, Galtee Gaels, Oola and Ballylanders.
In Group Two are St Senans, Gerald Griffins and the B teams from Fr. Caseys, Monagea, Dromcollogher-Broadford and Old Mill.
AUGUST 6-7 FIXTURES
SENIOR: Monagea v Dromcollogher-Broadford; Old Mill v St Brigids; St Ailbes v Feohanagh-Castlemahon.
INTERMEDIATE: Murroe-Boher v Knockainey and Adare v Fr Caseys.
JUNIOR A: Galtee Gaels v St Ailbes and Groody Gaels v Athea.
JUNIOR B: Oola v Croom; Ballylanders v Mungret St Pauls; Galtee Gaels v Pallasgreen; St Senans v Dromcollogher-Broadford; Gerald Griffins v Fr Caseys; Monagea v Old Mill.
