Search

06 Aug 2022

30 teams set out in search of silverware as Limerick Ladies Football Championship commences

30 teams set out in search of silverware as Limerick Ladies Football Championship commences

Pictured at the launch of the 3Dental Championships. PIC: Eamon Doody, SkyView photography

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

06 Aug 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE 3Dental Limerick Ladies Football club championship commences this weekend with 30 teams representing 21 clubs across four tiers of action.

The varying county finals are set for October 8/9.

Seven teams play in the senior championship - In Group One are 2021 champions Monagea, 2021intermediate champions Dromcollogher-Broadford, Old Mill and St Brigids while in Group Two are 2020 senior champions St Ailbes, 2021 finalists Ballylanders and Feohanagh-Castlemahon.

There are six teams in the intermediate championship - Murroe-Boher, Knockainey and Oola in Group One and Adare, Fr Caseys and Mungret St Pauls in Group Two.

Five teams compete in the Junior A Championship - Galtee Gaels, St Ailbes, Groody Gaels, Athea and Ahane.

Twelve teams play in the Junior B Championship. However, in the knockout stages, the teams will be graded into three sections of four to compete for the Junior B, Junior C and Novice titles.

The initial groupings were done geographically.

Starting out Group One consists of Pallasgreen, Croom and the B teams from Mungret St Pauls, Galtee Gaels, Oola and Ballylanders.

In Group Two are St Senans, Gerald Griffins and the B teams from Fr. Caseys, Monagea, Dromcollogher-Broadford and Old Mill.

AUGUST 6-7 FIXTURES

SENIOR: Monagea v Dromcollogher-Broadford; Old Mill v St Brigids; St Ailbes v Feohanagh-Castlemahon.

INTERMEDIATE: Murroe-Boher v Knockainey and Adare v Fr Caseys.

JUNIOR A: Galtee Gaels v St Ailbes and Groody Gaels v Athea.

JUNIOR B: Oola v Croom; Ballylanders v Mungret St Pauls; Galtee Gaels v Pallasgreen; St Senans v Dromcollogher-Broadford; Gerald Griffins v Fr Caseys; Monagea v Old Mill.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media